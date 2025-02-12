White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shut down CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for challenging the legality of President Trump’s government agency cuts and the firing of certain officials who previously investigated the president.

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”Who advised the president on the legality of telling government agencies that they don’t have to spend money already appropriated by congress?” Collins asked.

Leavitt pointed to a White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo that confirms the legality of President Trump’s actions, “The White House’s council believes this is within the president’s power to do, and therefore he is doing it!”

Collins then questioned Trump’s firing of prosecutors from the DOJ who had previously investigated Trump. “How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?” Collins asked.

Watch Leavitt’s fiery response:

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Resurfaced: Candace Owens SNAPS at narcissistic "victim" with BRUTAL comeback...

Candace Owens snapped at a woke college student for trashing the police with ignorant Black Lives Matter slogans during an off-the-rails campus speaking event with Charlie Kirk and TPUSA.

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“We say ‘f*ck the police’ because it’s the entire system that is racist!” the girl told Owens. “If you have to ask us what our problem is, there’s no point!!”

Candace didn’t hold back, “I refuse to take a black person seriously that wants to talk to me about .0004% of the unarmed black people that are shot by police officers and does not want to have a conversation about the 17 million black babies that were aborted!”

What Owens said next was the mic drop moment…

“There’s a lot of emotion, and there no facts!!” Candace erupted at the student. “More police got shot by black people than the other way around,… more black people got struck by lightening than shot by police…”

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