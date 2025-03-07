White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt scolded a reporter for challenging President Trump’s tariff negotiations and downplaying the fentanyl coming across the northern border from Canada.

“YOU are not the president!”

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“As you know, less than 1% of fentanyl seized last year was at the northern border. What. ore does Canada need to do?” the reporter pressed Leavitt.

The press secretary, as usual, was very prepared: “For the last 4 years, unfortunately, our neighbors to the north and the south, Canada and Mexico, have allowed America to be a dumping ground,” Leavitt said sternly. “Not just for illegal aliens, but for illegal poisonous, deadly fentanyl!”

“It’s the number one killer of young people in this country, aged 18-34!” she continued. “At the northern border in Canada, in the last fiscal year alone, there was enough fentanyl to seized to kill 4.8 billion people! There has been more than a 2000% increase in illegal fentanyl seizure at the northern border. Why? Because Canada is allowing that fentanyl to come to the United States!” Leavitt explained.

The answer wasn’t enough for the reporter, so he followed up, asking the same question again, “The vast majority of the fentanyl is brought in from Mexico, not Canada, so what more does Canada need to do?!” he fired back at Leavitt.

“I just told you! “Leavitt responded, frustrated. “It’s not up to you! You’re not the President! And frankly I think it’s a little bit disrespectful to the families in this country who have lost loved ones to this deadly poison.”

Watch the tense exchange right here:

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Jim Jordan TEARS nervous Democrat mayor a new one for betraying his own people

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan went off on sanctuary city mayor Mike Johnston of Denver for releasing an illegal immigrant gang member back into America and not giving I.C.E enough notice to apprehend him.

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“You gave them 1 hour notice?!” Jordan shouted at Johnston. “Did you release him to the streets or did you release him to I.C.E?!!”

The mayor defended himself, trying to explain the process of release, “What we do sir, is we release him from our county jail and we coordinate with I.C.E. on that release time so that I.C.E. can pick them up from that location.”

“Guess what happened in the parking lot!” Jordan snapped. “One of the I.C.E. officers got assaulted, didn’t he?!!”

“I know sir, I reviewed the video,… We’ve been doing these 1226 times, this is the first time I’ve been made aware of where there has been an incident like this!” the Johnston said.

Jordan had no patience for the mayor’s excuses, watch the explosive questioning right here:

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