President Donald Trump’s FBI Director pick, Kash Patel, went to war with Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar during today’s long and intense confirmation hearing.

Watch Patel and Klobuchar’s CLASH below:

Klobuchar pressed Patel on his past claims that the FBI has become a corrupt political weapon.

“Did you say that the FBI HQ should be shut down and reopened as a museum of the deep state?” the senator asked Patel.

Patel refused to acknowledge her question and instead fired back with a blanket rebuke of her line of questioning.

“Any accusations leveled against me, that I would somehow put political bias before the Constitution, are grotesquely unfair!!” Patel fired back at Klobuchar. “I have been endorsed by over 300,000 law enforcement officers to become the next Director of the FBI, let’s ask them!!”

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What you didn’t see on T.V. at Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing today:

By Richie McGinniss

From the moment I showed up to wait in line outside the Hart Senate Office Building for Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing, it was clear that it was going to be an icy affair. Next to me in line, anti-Kash students were offering stickers.

Ashli Babbitt’s mother was in attendance to support Patel’s nomination.

There were also a fair number of people who didn’t want to see Kash become the next FBI Director.

While the attendees refrained from the all-too-common protest interruptions for the duration of the hearing, the Senators were full of jokes, games, and plenty of screaming too.

Senator Tillis brought his own game of bingo.

The hearing was anything but bipartisan, with January 6 being the Democrats’ primary grounds for attack. But a broad range of topics were covered, as evidenced by the “K$H BINGO” card that I filled out as the hearing progressed. I hit double bingo before the Senators even got to their second round of questions.

The most heated exchange came from… You guessed it! Senator Adam Schiff. Leaning into the topic of January 6, Schiff demanded that Patel turn around and look at the Capitol Police officers behind him. Patel refused and instead replied, “I’m looking at you.”

The hearing was especially long, and after a lunch recess I returned to Senator Booker sparring with Patel over Trump’s recent firings at the FBI.

Most of the audience who showed up to oppose Patel’s nomination did not return for the second half. Their seats either remained empty or were replaced by supporters wearing MAGA hats and various forms of Trump gear.

Despite the high stakes of Patel’s impending confirmation for FBI Director, there were many moments of levity too. As always, Senator Kennedy was full of one liners that had the audience in stitches.

But Patel remained calm and collected for the duration. I was not surprised to see this because I have played in the same hockey league as Patel for more than five years. He isn’t afraid to hold the blueline, nor does he feign from getting his elbows dirty in the corner if it means retrieving the puck for his team. For evidence of Patel’s tenacity on the ice, look no further than the quotes I gathered from members of his team.

After the confirmation hearing concluded, there were claps from the audience as if he had just won the game. If Patel’s on-ice play is any indicator, he will fight as hard as he can for confirmation. But that remains the decision of the United States Senate. Regardless of which way the puck bounces, perhaps it is appropriate to conclude with a quote by The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”