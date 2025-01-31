President Donald Trump’s pick to run the FBI, Kash Patel, refused to be pushed around by Democrat Senator Chris Coons and his bizarre line of question during Thursday’s confirmation hearing.

Watch below:

“If pressed (unethically) by the President, would you resign?” Coons asked Patel bluntly.

Patel’s response was very clear, “My answer is simply that I would never do anything unconstitutional or unlawful and I never have in my 16 years of government service.”

But Coons pressed again, citing preceding FBI directors who said that they would have resigned if pressed by the president to do something unethical or illegal, “Would you resign?!” he asked again.

Patel fired back that he had already answered the senator’s question. “I have never once wavered from my oath of office and I’m not about to start!” he told Coons.

Watch the tense exchange here:

Watch Video

Hannity WRECKS vegan PETA spokeswoman for unforgivable hypocrisy

Fox News’ Sean Hannity called out a PETA spokeswoman for caring more about how animals are treated than unborn human babies in a fiery live T.V. clash.

“Do you support any limitations on abortion?” Hannity asked at the start oft he interview.

The spokeswoman said that PETA “did not take a stance" on the abortion issue.

“You care so much about animals, I’m wondering if you care about humans?!” Hannity fired back.

Watch the clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented by We The People Wines

WE THE PEOPLE is made for Americans by Americans. American exceptionalism, free markets, free people, free speech and limited government are what we stand for.

We want to reflect what we see as the exceptionally diverse identity of Americans across the country – diversity of thought, diversity of experiences and diversity of everything that makes up our society. We are proud of the values that our brand stands for because those values unite people across every walk of life.



WE THE PEOPLE takes things a step further – a portion of the profits from every sale goes directly to supporting causes that reflect the values our community stands for.

Every sip is another step towards freedom. Drink up!

Shop Our Wines