Katie Pavlich clashed with Fauci defender Brian Tyler Cohen during a tense live interview on News Nation.

“He did a lot to damage the future of the country! Trump tried to fire him and then people like you on the left had a panic attack!” Pavlich fired back. “If he had fired Anthony Fauci we would have had a better outcome with COVID!”

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ICE arrests 1,200+ in Atlanta immigration sweep

ICE arrested more than 1,200 illegal immigrants in the Atlanta area in an operation dubbed “Operation Safe Community – Atlanta,” with DHS saying 720 had criminal convictions or pending charges, according to Marcos Charles, ICE’s executive associate director of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Charles said the sweep targeted violent offenders, citing cases involving sex crimes, domestic violence and DUIs, including a Mexican national with a meth-trafficking conviction and a Salvadoran national with a domestic violence record.

The operation follows ICE’s record-breaking July, when the agency logged roughly 51,000 immigration arrests nationwide — up from 43,000 in June. Charles said agents have adjusted tactics amid protests and interference attempts, as DHS separately reported a sharp rise in threats against ICE personnel.

Making a point! GOP Senate candidate Royce White to try out for the WNBA as a 35-year-old man

Former NBA player and Republican Senate candidate Royce White says he plans to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, telling Fox News he now identifies as transgender — a move that follows a similar announcement the same day from ex-NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom.

Both point to the WNBA’s 2026 collective bargaining agreement, which limits play to “women” but doesn’t define the term or address transgender eligibility or self-identification, as grounds for their bids.

White said the league should publicly clarify its policy on the issue and threatened a discrimination lawsuit if he goes undrafted. The WNBA players’ union didn’t address eligibility directly but condemned “hate, abuse, and demonization” of transgender people while pledging not to be used as “political pawns.” White faces a Minnesota GOP Senate primary Aug. 11.

El-Sayed slammed for saying he hates traditional American community Mackinac Island