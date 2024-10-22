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Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS Cenk Uygur when he tries insulting her on live tv

Cenk Uygur decided to go after Kayleigh McEnany and it was an absolute disaster for him.

Kayleigh is easily one of the best debaters out there on TV and it doesn’t matter if you are on a liberal tv network, she is not going to care if you try and show boat for your liberal buddies.

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Cenk just gets louder and louder and Kayleigh dispatches him time and time like a seasoned pro. You would think by now that these guys would have learned their lesson but I guess not!

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