CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Kayleigh McEnany DESTROYS hysterical CNN hack when he tries bullying her on live tv

Kayleigh McEnany was an amazing press secretary for President Trump (and after Sarah Huckabee Sanders that was no small task) and nothing was better than her on CNN.

Watching her go toe to toe with the hysterical anchors freaking out over every small thing Trump did or said makes it must watch TV.

It was BY FAR the best thing on CNN but given everything else they put out, that wasn’t a high bar to exceed!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!