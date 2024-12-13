Kellyanne Conway, like a bull in a china shop, told a panel full of democrats why they lost the 2024 election so badly.

“The democratic party right now, every day they wake up it’s still January 6th, 2021 on the calendar, they get in an electric vehicle, they go get an abortion,” Conway said bluntly. “You’re out of touch with the American people!”

They just sit there in silence… Watch:

Conway continued to explain how the election results were a “rejection of wokeness” and democrats are refusing to admit why they really lost.

Panel guest and CNN pundit Van Jones particularly didn’t like what Conway was saying, cutting her off at one point and asking “how many ‘last points’ are you going to do?”

Conway’s response is absolutely brutal… Watch her GO OFF!

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Piers Morgan CONFRONTS journalist who "felt joy" from CEO shooting

Piers Morgan confronted left-wing journalist Taylor Lorenz for a shocking comment she made in response to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“That’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy,” Lorrenz said of the horrific shooting.

Watch her try to back peddle her disgusting remarks after Piers challenges her:

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Many on the left have celebrated the CEO assassin Luigi Mangione as a sort of twisted hero for bringing attention to issues within America’s healthcare system.

A ultra-woke University of Pennsylvania professor is now embattled after she reportedly posted several social media posts glorifying Mangione.

She made several of her accounts private after posting a video with text that read, "Have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” Fox News reports.

Never Forget: They try to cancel the National Anthem... Trump TAKES ACTION!!

Watch Trump take action when a venue for one of his rallies tries to say theres no time to sing the National Anthem.

“Guess what, we’re gonna do the National Anthem,” Trump promised the crowd. What happened next is unbelievable…

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