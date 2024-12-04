Former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway sharply fired back after a Harvard University student mentioned a headline-making moment from her career during a Q&A event.

This got very tense… watch it right here:

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“‘Alternative facts’ I’m assuming mean,…” the Harvard student began her question, referring to an admitted slip-up by Conway in 2017 when she accidentally used the phrase during an NBC interview defending Sean Spicer’s claims about Trump’s inauguration crowd size.

“Oh, you’re assuming,… go ahead!” Conway snapped. The former press sec has been very clear that her use of the phrase was a mistake and she misspoke during the interview. She further clarified that the phrase is not an Orwellian dog whistle, nor did she mean to suggest that the Trump administration was operating on a different set of “facts.”

Many of her opponents still use this incident to criticize her and the Trump administration’s combative relationship with legacy media outlets lime CNN, MSNBC and ABC.

Man who lost everything CONFRONTS Trump with unexpected question: "Can I..."

Watch this incredible moment when a man asks Trump an unexpected question after Hurricane Helene destroyed his community.

“I lost everything…” the man told Trump during the face-to-face meeting. This will give you CHILLS!

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