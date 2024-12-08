Businessman and ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary faced-off-with Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell over whether Trump’s tariff agenda will actually work.

O’Leary puts her right in her place! Watch them clash below:

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“I would like to go to DEFCON 1 with China. Tariffs 400%!” O’Leary told the CNN panel. “Bring the Supreme Leader to Washington or crush his economy.”

Rampell interrupted, saying that the U.S. has already tried similar strategies in the past to no avail.

“No we have not!” O’Leary returned fire. “Not one administration since 1999 has dealt with them.”

Trump promised in a Truth Social post that he would levy an additional 10% tariff on China on top of other existing tariffs, as well as a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico.

“I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States – But to no avail,” Trump’s social media post read. “Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before.”

“Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America,” he continued.

Guy walks through liberal Washington DC wearing MAGA hat the day after the election - Watch what happens next…

PolitiBrawl editor Matt Miller walked through the streets of Washington D.C. wearing a MAGA hat the day after Trump’s big win.

He did not receive a very warm welcome to say the least!

Watch it right here:

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Southern Fried Justice: Daddy's SPOILED PRINCESS thinks she is above the law, learns lesson the hard way!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a young female from a poolside bar in Key West, Florida on March 23, 2024.

The female suspect was drinking at a bar with a group of her friends, when the bar staff asked the entire group to leave for noncompliance with the establishment's rules.

The young partiers refused to leave and officers were called to the scene. Several members of the group disputed the bar's decision and the situation escalated.

Officers gave the group an ultimatum to leave the bar within two minutes or they would arrest them, and although some in the group tried to cooperate with the officer's orders, the female suspect felt she had pretty privilege and was above the law. She could even be heard saying that she could not be arrested, moments before she was arrested.

Watch justice be served:

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