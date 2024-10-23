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Kevin O'Leary DESTROYS screeching CNN hack when she tries talking down to him

This is what it looks like when liberal ideas based on “feelings” run into cold hard realities (a glorious thing that is happening more and more these days.)

The fact is that, as Trump has rightly said, China has been ripping off the US for years, stealing our intellectual property and making knock off versions of everything from iPhones to F35 stealth fighters.

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As an American you have no way to fight that in court IN CHINA, its straight up IMPOSSIBLE. But when we want to legislate rules for Chinese companies in America they use the court system and lobbying to kill reforms.

It’s totally unfair and tariffs as Kevin O’Leary rightly points out is the punishment to correct that behavior. Of course the libs on the panel have no understanding of this and their argument basically boils down to “Trump likes tariffs, so they must be bad.”

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