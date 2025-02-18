Businessman Kevin O’Leary SHOCKED Democrats on CNN by saying he doesn’t think Trump and Elon are moving fast enough or cutting enough from bloated federal agencies like USAID.

“Cut, cut, cut, more, more, more!!” O’Leary said bluntly, the the horror of the other panelists.

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”I think the issue is, they are not whacking enough!” he added. “All of these agencies are like big fat chickens dripping over barbecues of fat!!”

“I don’t think it’s happening fast enough. They aren’t cutting enough! Keep slashing!” O’Leary kept going.

One CNN panelist fired back, “Even people with the nuclear codes? Cut them too?”

O’Leary’s answered without hesitation, “Cut everything!! Because if you don’t see what they’re doing and they can’t show you that they’re adding value, you whack!”

The CNN panelists claimed Elon Musk had to rehire people that he erroneously fired, as if this was a major issue.

“Okay he gets it wrong once in a while, big deal, so what?!” O’leary snapped back.

Watch the meltdown unfold all because of O’Leary’s brutally honest comment:

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Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

The start of the Trump Presidency has been good for gold! The shiny yellow metal has yet again broken another record high in price since Trump has taken the reins, and could go much higher!

It's really no surprise...

Under Trump's first term, the price of gold soared a staggering 53%.

He's even talked about the U.S.A. going back to a gold standard!

"We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard." - Donald J. Trump.

He's also been quoted saying that...

"Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We'd have a standard on which to base our money." - Donald J. Trump.

Here's the thing: Gold has been used as a store of value for centuries, the government can't easily manipulate it, and it's known as a hedge against market risk and inflation.

How high will the price of gold go under Trump's second term?

Will gold continue to break record after record in 2025 and beyond?

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MAGA savage SHUTS DOWN CNN’s Pamela Brown for trying to trash DOGE and Elon Musk

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett DESTROYED CNN hack Pamela Brown for complaining about President Donald Trump & Elon Musk slashing government waste.

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"What do you have to say about what they're doing with the data and why they want access to private tax information from Americans, certainly as a member of the House Oversight Committee you have some questions?!" Brown asked.

Burchett answered decisively, "The only reason you have questions is if you are doing something crooked and you are going to see a lot of Congressmen with red faces when they follow this paper trail back. Where were they fussin' the past 3 or 4 years when hundreds of different groups had access to this information?! Now Elon Musk gets a hold of it and is going to make some changes that need to be made, and you are all pitching a fit!"

Brown interrupted, "No one is disagreeing that there's bloat and waste in the Federal Government, we have been covering it!"

Burchett fired back, "No you haven't! All y'all have done is run down Elon Musk and Donald Trump and you continuously do this, and that is why your ratings are in the tank ma'am!"

Pamela Brown ended the segment after the humiliating roast.

Watch the heated smackdown here:

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Don’t Miss It! We confronted federal employees about USAID’s massive waste of tax dollars

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked anti-DOGE protesters in Washington D.C. if they support the absurd tax-funded line items exposed by Elon Musk and Trump.

“Do you think the American taxpayer should pay for sex change surgeries in Guatemala?”

“Yes, that stuff is important!”

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