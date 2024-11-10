CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

KJP PANICS when reporter asks "Why is Trump not a threat to democracy anymore?"

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

All we heard for months on end was that Trump was Hitler and that if he won, the ground would split, demons would rise from hell and the earth would burn to a cinder.

Then he got elected.

Suddenly the mood changed, Biden toddled in to the Rose Garden of the White House and announced that he had spoken to President-Elect Trump and that there would be a smooth handover of power and that everyone was cool with it.

So which was it? If Trump is Hitler why did you roll over? Or is it that Trump was not Hitler and you literally spent the last two years scaring people for no reason?

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

And let’s be under no illusion. People are scared, you can’t scroll an inch on social media without seeing some lib freaking out over some fake boogeyman they think exists.

And the only reason they think the this boogeyman exists is because of people like KJP and other hysterical talking heads (not mentioning Joe Scarborough or Robert De Niro by name) spent every day, piped on to peoples TV’s and phones, saying that it did.

We are now watching possibly the biggest mental health crisis in the history of the world unfold in real time and it can be traced back to the wildly irresponsible rhetoric that Democrats and their surrogates have crammed in to the minds of their supporters.

I mean, look at this? Does this look healthy behavior?

Joe Biden has now moved on, KJP now wants you to forget all the things she said.

Does it look like these people have moved on? Does it look like they realize everything you said was just “stuff you said while campaigning but didn’t really mean?”

It’s unconscionable what they have done, but it’s not like there haven’t been quite a few unconscionable things that have been done to the American people over the last few years, now is it 😒

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