Trump Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called out NBC’s Kristen Welker for the media spinning falsehoods about nationwide deportation efforts.

Watch Video

“I’ve been talking to people who are here legally and they have expressed concerns,” Welker told Noem. “Can you guarantee that people who are here legally won’t be wrongfully detained?”

Noem fired back affirming that those who are in U.S. legally will not be apprehended and that the media are the ones to blame for spreading this concern.

“The media has perpetuated that fear! The media has said that that is a possibility,” Noem answered. “There is nothing from this administration, from President Trump or from any of the law enforcement individuals in these communities that says they need to be concerned about that at all!”

Watch the tense interview below:

Watch Video

RFK Jr SNAPS at Democrat who calls him a "dangerous" racist during fiery confirmation hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood his ground when Democrat Senator accused him of making “dangerous” racial comments related to taking the vaccine during his explosive confirmation hearing.

“You said ‘we should not be giving black people the same vaccine schedule that is given to whites, because their immune system is better than ours,’” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks told RFK. “What different vaccine schedule should I have received?”

Before RFK could even answer, Alsobrooks interrupted, “That is so dangerous!!”

RFK explained that he was citing “pier-reviewed studies” when he made the claim.

“Is science dangerous?!!” he fired back at Alsobrooks. Watch the fiery clash below:

Watch Video

Presented by We The People Wines

WE THE PEOPLE is made for Americans by Americans. American exceptionalism, free markets, free people, free speech and limited government are what we stand for.

We want to reflect what we see as the exceptionally diverse identity of Americans across the country – diversity of thought, diversity of experiences and diversity of everything that makes up our society. We are proud of the values that our brand stands for because those values unite people across every walk of life.

WE THE PEOPLE takes things a step further – a portion of the profits from every sale goes directly to supporting causes that reflect the values our community stands for.

Every sip is another step towards freedom. Drink up!

Shop Our Wines



