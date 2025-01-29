President Donald Trump met with Allyson Phillips, the mother of slain nursing student Laken Riley, at the White House on Tuesday to sign into law the "Laken Riley Act," aimed at tightening immigration controls.

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Laken Riley, 22, was killed on the University of Georgia campus last year by a man who was in the country illegally. The act, named in her honor, expands the grounds for detaining undocumented immigrants, specifically those accused of certain crimes, even before they are convicted.

At the signing ceremony, Phillips, visibly emotional, spoke about the impact of her daughter's death. "There is no amount of change that will ever bring back our precious Laken. Our only hope moving forward is that her life saves lives," she said. She also expressed gratitude towards Trump, stating, "We also want to thank President Trump for the promises he made to us. He said he would secure our borders and that he would never forget about Laken, and he hasn't. He's a man of his word."

The Laken Riley Act mandates that ICE detain undocumented immigrants accused of theft, burglary, or shoplifting until their legal proceedings conclude, aiming to prevent similar tragedies. The legislation passed both houses of Congress with bipartisan support, reflecting a rare consensus on immigration policy.

Trump snapped a a reporter who asked an untimely question during the signing, as Riley’s mother was standing right behind him.

“Now is not the time for that!” Trump told the reporter. Watch the tense moment below:

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Stephen Miller HUMILIATES Jake Tapper for claiming illegals are needed for agriculture

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took a wrecking ball to Jake Tapper on CNN during a combative interview.

“We are going to unapologetically enforce our immigration laws!!” Miller told Tapper during the clash.

Tapper, attempting to steer the conversation towards Trump administration policy, questioned Miller about the implications of the immigration crackdown on agriculture.

Miller responded sharply, "I'm sure it's not your position, Jake, you're just asking the question that we should supply America's food with exploitative, illegal alien labor?"

Watch the full exchange below:

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