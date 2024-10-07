“WATCH YOUR MOUTH!”

In case you have been living under a rock for the last 10 years, CNN is not a big fan of Donald Trump, to put it mildly.

If it just a policy dispute, that would be one thing. This is America, we tolerate people having a different view point, the First Amendment of the Constitution exists precisely so that one group of people can challenge the assertions of another group of people.



None of that happens when Dana Bash interviews Lara Trump and Lara wasn’t going to take it lying down!

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