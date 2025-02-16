Conservative talk show host Larry Elder EXPLODED AT disrespectful California liberal who called in to his show just to hurl personal attacks, including his unsuccessful run for Governor in 2021.

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The caller immediately hit Elder with a personal low blow, "I wonder why you are always beating down Democrats that run this city, you ran for Governor, you didn't make it, you didn't come close!" he said. "No one agreed with your ideas, that's why you lost!"



Elder, understandably now angry, fired back, "What did I say I would do about our public education Rod? You said I had no answers, so tell me what I said I would do!"



Rod from California very quickly proved he had no idea what stances Elder took on issues including homelessness, public education, and cleaning up the brush in California.

"What did I say... You call me up, you say I have no answers and you don't even know what I said?! That's pretty PATHETIC!!"



After a heated back and forth, Elder demanded the caller to admit he didn't have a clue what he was talking about. "You need to apologize... you moron!"



Watch the heated screaming match here:

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Must-see MAGA moments from past and present.

Trump gets caught on a hot mic with firefighters - He didn’t know we could hear him…

Watch President Trump visit with first responders during a trip to Louisiana to witness the destruction after Hurricane Laura.

“Give me that piece of paper!” Trump requested from one of the first responders, before starting to sign it with a pen. “If I put your name down it loses a lot of value, so here, sell this tonight on Ebay, okay?”

What he does next shows what kind of man Trump truly is:

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Canada fans BOO U.S. National Anthem followed by chaotic fights during Saturday hockey showdown

The USA-Canada hockey showdown at the 4 Nations Face-Off turned chaotic Saturday night as Canadian fans booed the American national anthem, leading to multiple fights on the ice.

The booing began as "The Star-Spangled Banner" played, echoing through Montreal's Bell Centre despite pleas for respect from the public address announcer.

"We knew it was going to happen," U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski said. "It happened the last game, it’s been happening in the NHL before this, and we knew tonight was going to be the same way. We obviously don’t like it."

The tension boiled over immediately after the opening faceoff, with three separate fights erupting within the first nine seconds of the game. Matthew Tkachuk of the U.S. and Brandon Hagel of Canada were among the first to clash, followed by Tkachuk's brother, Brady, engaging with Sam Bennett.

The animosity continued throughout the match, fueled by recent political frictions between the U.S. and Canada, particularly after President Donald Trump's remarks about tariffs and annexation. Despite the early skirmishes, the U.S. managed to secure a 3-1 victory, with Jake Guentzel scoring twice, including the game-sealing empty-netter.