Help us beat and replace the mainstream media! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Support Our Journalism

While President Donald Trump leads the nation from Washington, D.C., it is easy to forget how the nation’s capital is still run and occupied by local Democrats who wish to turn the city into a dangerous parody of itself.

They had to be brought kicking and screaming to make D.C. safer after Trump ordered a surge of law enforcement into the city to take on the crime that had seen a steady increase post-2020.

While crime has gone down, that does not mean it can be stopped entirely and when it does happen, the laughable “criminal justice” reforms enacted years ago makes an appearance to remind everyone how obscene it is.

The latest example is a 19-year-old who pleaded guilty of shooting randomly in a neighborhood and ended up wounding a child playing basketball at a recreation center.

Fox 5 reports Darius Drew pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a firearm offense. Prosecutors had requested a five-year sentence for Drew due to his “indiscriminate conduct,” pointing to how he fired over 20 rounds from two different locations.

Instead of serving time in prison, Drew was sentenced under the Youth Rehabilitation Act, and was given probation. Probation for a reckless shooting that resulted in an innocent bystander getting injured.

After the shooting took place in May, when investigators searched Drew’s home, they found two firearms, ammunition, and large amounts of suspected narcotics and marijuana.

One would think that the Youth Rehabilitation Act would apply to individuals who are under 18-years-old. That thinking would be logical, but this was written to benefit criminals. Instead, the “youth” in Washington, D.C. can qualify under this act until they are 24-years-old.

Drew had been in custody during his proceedings but was released back into the public following his sentencing.

(Piece continues below)

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

The midterms were a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we’ve got, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

-The PolitiBrawl Editors

(Piece continues):

This story was reported shortly after another shooting in D.C. that resulted in deaths and many injuries. That one got much more attention as it took place in Logan Circle. Unsurprisingly, Democrats have latched on to stump for more gun control in a city that still has strict gun laws.

What made news recently was one of the victims who survived, but is unable to speak, wrote the following on a notepad: “Gun control is public health.”

But as the Drew case exemplifies, it is not about gun control. It is about holding dangerous people accountable for their actions. In D.C., and many other progressive cities, they are unwilling to do that because keeping criminals in prison is “racist.”

We are dealing with unserious people. They would rather let repeat offenders out on the streets to claim more victims than appear to be racist. No matter how many examples they are are given, progressives and liberals won’t budge.