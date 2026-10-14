PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail Barroca's avatar
Gail Barroca
Oct 15

Happy birthday to you Charlie we miss you ❤️🙏💙

Reply
Share
1 reply
Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
Oct 14

I say, way to go girls. They should not be force to compete against a biological male. It is a proven scientific fact that biological males do have certain biological advantages over biological females even from birth. We were designed that way because males were suppose to be the protector of females.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture