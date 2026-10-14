Radio host Fernando Mateo exploded at communist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, during a tense sit down interview, for unfairly attacking ICE agents who are working hard to deport dangerous criminal aliens.

“The guy ICE was trying to grab was a criminal! Someone who wasn’t good for their community. (The protesters) should apologize!” Mateo sounded off on Piker, referring to a recent ICE-involved shooting in New York City and subsequent protests.

“Two guys stabbed a police officer seven times last week! Two undocumented Dominican kids were arrested. These kids were not good people!” Mateo continued.

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Happy birthday Charlie Kirk!

Charlie Kirk would have turned 33 years-old today, October 14. His tireless contributions to help save America from darkness will never be forgotten.

Thank you Charlie

Is she drunk? Indiana democrat’s very weird interview goes viral

Jaime West, a Democratic candidate for Fayette County council, drew widespread online attention after a rambling, slurred televised forum appearance in which she admitted being unprepared, vowed to “fire all Republicans,” and claimed “we have guns too” directly to camera.

The clip, viewed millions of times after TV3 posted it, shows West criticizing MAGA supporters as “racist” and unintelligent, while also claiming a sheriff’s relative once threatened her, prompting widespread mockery online with many questioning whether the video was staged.

West has not publicly responded to the viral attention. She faces Republican Gary Jeener Jr. in the county council race, with voting scheduled for Nov. 3 alongside the broader midterm elections.

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Washington girls walk off cross-country race over transgender competitor

About a dozen Camas High School runners walked off the starting line Tuesday rather than compete against a transgender athlete who had started the season on the boys’ team, sparking viral attention to Washington’s ongoing eligibility debate.

One athlete’s parents said their daughter initially hesitated to protest but joined after teammates rallied together; they also clashed with event security over holding protest signs and faced confrontations from at least one bystander critical of their stance.

The dispute coincides with Washington’s Initiative 638, a Nov. 3 ballot measure that would restrict female-only competitions to biological females, though it wouldn’t take effect before the state’s Nov. 7 championships. A separate Washington case involving a similar dispute remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Jack Smith probe gathered data on MAGA hat buyers

A newly released memo from Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley shows former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation collected personal data — including names, addresses, and voter registrations — on at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters, and supporters, with records dating back to 2005.