Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert went ATTACK MODE on FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell for some members of her organization refusing to assist homes with Trump signs during the Hurricane Helene relief effort.

“Who is going to be held accountable?!!” Boebert demanded. Watch the tense back-and-forth right here:

Boebert acknowledged that FEMA has already fired the employee who reportedly instructed FEMA agents to ignore homes withTrump signs, but this response was not enough for Boebert.

“In this internal investigation, if you never find anyone who is actually culpable for this, are you going to take any blame?” Boebert pressed Criswell.

Watch her pathetic answer below.

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Charlie Kirk DESTROYS arrogant woke college kid in front of all his friends

Charlie Kirk did not hold back when confronted by a woke college student who accused him of being a “white supremacist” during a campus debate event.

“What evidence do you have that I am racist?!” Kirk fired back at the smug student.

Watch Kirk in action below:

”You claim white privilege doesn’t exist,” the student started. “You are a white man, how do you know?!!”

It’s amazing how many bold young liberals are game to spar with Kirk even after he’s built an entire career wrecking people who disagree with him in live debate forums.

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