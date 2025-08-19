Lawrence Jones confronted Democrat Governor of Maryland Wes Moore for criticizing President Donald Trump’s crackdown on crime in Washington D.C., pressing him on the fact that the majority of victims affected by crime are black.
“People are dying who look like you and me!”
Together with Natural Health Response
Liberals laughed at RFK Jr’s COVID warning… until THIS happened
Dear Reader,
When RFK Jr warned that COVID 19 originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China… liberals laughed and called him a conspiracy theorist.
NOW the FBI, CIA and Department of Energy all agree that Covid-19 most likely originated from a Wuhan lab leak…
Once again Kennedy was proven right.
But RFK Jr.'s next WARNING could be far worse for millions of Americans.
Before the deep state's smear campaign really revs up—see it here for yourself.
Thug who threatened to kill Trump arrested
Nathalie Rose Jones was arrested and federally charged with threatening to kill President Donald Trump after traveling from New York to Washington, D.C., and posting threats on Facebook and Instagram calling for Trump to be "eliminated."
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the arrest as part of the federal crackdown on crime in D.C., stating Jones continued calling the president a "terrorist" and "was working to have him eliminated" while promising full prosecution.
The arrest is part of broader law enforcement success since Trump federalized D.C. police in August, with nearly 400 individuals arrested overall and 137 arrests made over the weekend alone, along with seizure of 21 illegal guns.
The federal takeover followed high-profile violent crimes in 2025, including the fatal shooting of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, two Israeli Embassy staffers, and the brutal beating of a DOGE staffer during an attempted carjacking, amid ongoing concerns about Trump's security after two assassination attempts in 2024.
RFK Jr vs Pete Hegseth pullup contest challenges Americans to get fit
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth competed in the "Pete and Bobby challenge" at the Department of Defense, attempting to complete 50 pullups and 100 pushups in under five minutes as part of promoting fitness across America.
Hegseth won the competition with a time of about 5:25 minutes, narrowly beating the 71-year-old Kennedy, while some Marines present completed the challenge in under four minutes and one finished in under three minutes.
The challenge supports Trump's "Make America Healthy Again" movement, with Kennedy promoting whole foods over processed meals and Hegseth working to improve military fitness standards after declaring it "completely unacceptable" that two-thirds of the military is overweight.
The pair challenged Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to join the competition and emphasized that President Trump inspired the fitness initiative, which includes Trump's reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test for schoolchildren after Obama had retired the program.
Chicago crime out of control as Trump threatens city takeover
A 31-year-old woman, Gabriela Ochoa, was fatally shot in the chest during a botched robbery on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, with the suspect driving a dark-colored sedan and still at large with no arrests made.
The area is experiencing "escalating violent attacks" according to Alderman Nicole Lee, who cited recent incidents including burglars targeting senior citizens and promised increased police patrols while expressing concern about "disgustingly bold and violent crimes."
The same week saw two separate robberies at The Dandy Crown bar in River West, with one suspect using a knife to demand money and steal purses, and another bodyslaming a female employee after rifling through belongings in an employee-only section.
The violence occurs as President Trump has threatened federal intervention in Chicago, similar to the federal takeover of Washington D.C. police, with local businesses calling for more city action while authorities continue searching for multiple suspects across these incidents.
These libs and democrats don't know their rear end from a hole in the ground.
Wes Moore left out the infamous “systemic racism”, pleading
I bet that burned his ass!