Help us take back this country! Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:

Support Our Journalism

The 2026 midterms are in the rearview, Democrats swept, but instead of celebrating they are plotting their next power move.

You’d think they’d be satisfied with wins in Texas and Mississippi, but If anything, the inflammatory rhetoric targeting Republicans and right-leaning figures is circulating across social media with renewed intensity.

It brings us to a question we shouldn’t have to ask, but do: Are threats against political opponents becoming normalized? Is the Democrat movement an inherently violent one?

Let’s start with the rhetoric. Anti-communist activist Drew Pavlou recently highlighted a viral Instagram post that stated plain as day what Democrats want:

“If Elon Musk is alive at Christmas, it has been a failure.”

The post reportedly racked up over 26,000 likes. The message alone is terrifying, but the outpouring of support is why I think this isn’t simply an isolated madmen in a sea of reasonable liberals. Republicans must be on their guard in the coming months, as we’ve only seen an increase in political assassinations over the past 3 years.

At the same time, we have comedian and podcaster Alex Pearlman (Pearlmania500) delivering aggressive rants demanding Republicans burn their MAGA hats, suggesting the hats will soon serve as “evidence” of wrongdoing.

In their eyes, the results of the election don’t serve as a representation of how people voted, or a sway in the political swing, but a scarlet letter that marks your identity. If you voted for Trump, you must atone for your sins, and the only way to escape that reality is to burn the evidence.

This moves away from trying to persuade opponents and instead treats ordinary political affiliation as evidence of criminality.

But this isn’t just an online phenomenon. Eventually, inflammatory rhetoric collides with real-world consequences.

We’re not giving up this fight, and neither should you

Tuesday was a wake up call to all American patriots…

The battle ahead will surely be hard and up-hill. But think of the brave Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, or the men who fought and bled at Shiloh and Lexington.

They had a dream for America they were willing to die for. We cannot let their sacrifice be in vain.

This is what we believe in.

We must fight for our nation with everything we have within us, even on the darkest days, as our ancestors did.

PolitiBrawl will hold our place in line on the battleground for information and news.

We appreciate your readership and support.

Do not give up hope. Tomorrow is a brighter day.

(Piece continues):

Just last month authorities investigated a woman named Allison Albro after a social media post allegedly threatened violence involving a Glock at a Trump rally. When deputies and the Secret Service showed up at her door, captured on body-camera footage, she immediately claimed the post was just a “joke.” She denied owning a gun and insisted she didn’t intend to shoot anyone.

Law enforcement can’t assume a threat to a political gathering is just a punchline. A judge ordered her held without bond. Fortunately justice was served before she could do any harm.

Also in October, authorities in Texas disrupted an ISIS-inspired plot involving a teenager who allegedly targeted Republican Congressman Keith Self. The suspect had acquired a weapon and was being monitored before authorities intervened, potentially preventing an attack at a community chili cook-off where Self was scheduled to appear. Self later noted he may have been targeted over his public views on Islam.

Ultimately, when we normalize treating political opponents as criminals or casually celebrate the idea of their deaths on social media, we lower the barrier for actual violence. It’s a dangerous game, and the line between a viral “joke” and a genuine threat is getting far too thin… but only for one side.