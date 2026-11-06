PolitiBrawl

PolitiBrawl

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
8h

I am not surprised at all because the Devil is raging.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Hugo C. Rey's avatar
Hugo C. Rey
7h

Well, if they want to accelerate the start of the shooting, they will most definitely regret that move almost instantly. Patriots are locked and loaded.

Reply
Share
5 replies
46 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Politibrawl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture