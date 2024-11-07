Liberal Woman LOSES IT Over Trump's Big Win... This Will Make Your Day!

When Trump won in 2024 it was a great day for America! In 2025 we can look forward to having someone in charge who loves America, sensible policies that will actually help Americans and a country where free speech is the most important right you have.



But there were some people who were not so happy and they have started doing some pretty wild things. Liberal women are going on sex strike because of Trump’s election, wearing blue bracelets so they can identify each other.

But the online meltdowns were the creme of the crop!

There was screaming, There was unhinged paranoia, There was whatever in the hell this was! This particular genius was so mad about Trump getting elected that they are leaving the USA…by moving to Hawaii. Yes, they actually said that. It isn’t a typo I promise.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Apparently, in an attempt to shame Trump voters Liberal women have decided to shave their heads so they look like ACTUAL NAZI SKINHEADS.

We have tried to understand the idea behind this so that we could bring you informed commentary….but….yeah, we’ve got nothing.

By far the best response to the liberal insanity was this Trump supporter who absolutely DESTROYED the libs with her epic response! A true hero who despite what they are going through, managed to own the libs better than they owned themselves!

A round of applause for her!!!!

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