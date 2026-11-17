UFC CEO and close friend of President Donald Trump, Dana White, repeatedly pushed back against a liberal NPR reporter’s false claims about the president during a tense interview, refusing to let him mischaracterize Trump’s actions and intentions related to immigration.

“That’s just not true!”

Click To Watch Video

Breaking headlines:

Trump warns Iran of severe retaliation if alleged DC attack plot is launched

“We take it very seriously”

President Donald Trump warned Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it attacked Washington, D.C., responding to a CNN report that Iran is reportedly weighing a chemical weapon or dirty bomb attack targeting senior administration officials, though officials say the plot remains preliminary.

Trump made the comments while in the Philippines meeting with QUAD leaders, and said he plans to press Chinese President Xi Jinping this week to help end the Iran war; the White House maintains there’s no credible imminent threat to the homeland.

The report follows news that several top officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and War Secretary Pete Hegseth, have relocated to military housing amid Iranian assassination threats and broader domestic security concerns.

DHS Secretary Mullin downplays tech outages, rules out cyberattack

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin assured Americans the country remains secure following widespread disruptions to banks, airlines, and Microsoft services, saying with “98% certainty” the incidents weren’t connected or linked to a cyberattack.

Outages hit Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and Bank of America Monday, following a Friday FAA ground stop and a separate Microsoft outage last week; JPMorgan Chase said its issue wasn’t security-related and customers retained access to funds.

Mullin suggested aging infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with newer technology, and relayed a tech expert’s theory that AI “super intelligence” self-correcting code could have triggered cascading effects across systems not built to handle its speed, calling the explanation plausible.

BREAKING: Cyberattack reportedly hits 178 major websites including CNN, Fox News

Researchers at Report URI identified malicious code affecting 178 organizations, including Zoom, BBC, CNN, HSBC, IKEA, Salesforce, and Fox News, after hackers exploited a vulnerability in Optimizely’s website testing platform rather than breaching each company individually.

The injected code attempted multiple forms of theft, including redirecting cryptocurrency payments, stealing credit card details, accessing browser-stored information, and capturing screenshots, with some code also targeting vulnerabilities in older iPhone and iPad software.

Optimizely said it has fixed the vulnerability, removed the malicious code, secured affected accounts, and added new protections, though the company continues monitoring the incident. Researchers traced roughly $7,040 in cryptocurrency transfers to wallets linked to the attack, though the full financial impact remains unknown.

Visiting an affected site alone doesn’t confirm compromised data, but anyone who entered payment or cryptocurrency details on November 16 should update devices, review bank and crypto transactions, watch for suspicious account activity, and report unauthorized charges to their bank.

FEMA to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Tuesday

FEMA’s legally required Emergency Alert System test will air across radio, TV, cable, and satellite providers around 2:20 p.m. ET for roughly one minute, broadcasting a standard “this is only a test” message with no action required.