CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Lunatic karen tries to STEAL Trump flag from truck - Gets a MAJOR reality check...

Those of us who were raised right know that you don’t touch other peoples stuff.

Of course being a Liberal Karen this nut-job thinks those rules (like so many others that contribute to a functional society) don’t apply to her.

It really is amazing how many times these happen and for some reason it’s always liberals doing the property destruction and vandalism on camera. Even when it is “supposedly” MAGA people who do it, it usually ends up being a liberal who did it and tried to pass it off as a MAGA “attack.” (Jussie Smollet being the most famous of those hoaxes.)

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Now you already know that just for saying that I’m going to get a bunch of people complaining that “MAGA people do it too, its just not covered by people.” Well actually this has now been covered and investigated and theres actually data out there now about how conservatives and liberals handle people who disagree with the people who disagree with them and it doesn’t look good for liberals.

Nate Silver over at the 538 posted this

I’m really sorry to all the wailing libs and karens out there, but the numbers are in and you guys just don’t handle political differences well.

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s SubStack if you’re new and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!