Army and law enforcement veteran, GOP Rep. Clay Higgins, went off at Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver for harshly criticizing ICE for their role in lawfully removing illegal aliens from the United States after 4 years of Biden’s open border.
“My, my, my… my Democrat colleagues REALLY love illegals in our country…”
“The department has overseen a regime of cruelty, chaos and deep disregard for human dignity all under then pretense of security,” McIver said of ICE. “I represent communities who live in constant fear every single day… This isn’t public safety, it’s state-sponsored fear!”
Higgins collected himself before responding to McIver’s harsh tirade. “It’s stunning for regular Americans, like me, to listen to this passionate defense of the previous administration’s policies and the resulting millions of illegals that entered our country over the last four years!”
“Our border is secure instead of wide open and wild and democrats complain and protest… illegals are being deported, rather than waived in and imported and democrats are angry and protesting! It’s stunning for Americans to witness this!” Higgins erupted.
“Goodness gracious!!!”
Watch Higgins go off at the Democrats here:
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Trump admin officially accuses Harvard of civil rights violations for antisemitic activity on campus
The Trump Administration officially accused Harvard University of violating civil rights laws for being “deliberately indifferent” or even a “willful participant” in antisemitism on campus, threatening to pull federal funding.
The Trump administration has formally accused Harvard University of violating civil rights laws by failing to adequately address antisemitism on campus, threatening to revoke all federal funding. A federal task force claimed Harvard was “in some cases deliberately indifferent, and in others has been a willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment.”
What did the Admin find? - A 57-page report by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights cited findings from over 50 listening sessions with more than 500 Jewish students, revealing that 60% reported experiencing discrimination, and 44% felt mentally unsafe on campus.
Specific incidents detailed in the report included students being spat on for wearing yarmulkes, harassed with “heil Hitler” chants, and stalked—allegations that the task force claims were largely ignored by university officials.
Trump said negotiations with Harvard may yield a resolution soon: “We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so,” he posted June 20 on Truth Social, adding the university “appears to be committed to doing what is right.”
In response to the investigation, Harvard revealed its Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias Report, as well as an update on disciplinary policies pertaining to respectful dialogue on campus.
Hero father leaps off Disney cruise ship to save his daughter after horrifying fall
A father jumped into the ocean and saved his daughter from drowning after she fell off a Disney cruise ship Sunday.
The father jumped into the ocean from the Disney Dream cruise ship to rescue his young daughter after she fell overboard from the fourth deck while en route from Florida to the Bahamas on Sunday, according to eyewitnesses.
“A girl fell overboard from the 4th deck and her dad went in after her,” fellow passenger Kevin Furuta posted on Facebook, describing the dramatic rescue scene.
The father held onto his daughter and treaded water for about 20 minutes before both were safely rescued by a swiftly deployed yellow rescue boat, as horrified vacationers watched from the ship.
“We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told USA Today, emphasizing the effectiveness of the company’s safety protocols.
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Here is a thought that ALL citizens need to think about.. and ALL REPRESENTITIVES need to remember:
Yes you were elected by an area of constituents for your job. Wether it is a senator or house rep, take in mind you represent more than just those who elected you.. you also represent the people as a whole. The policies you vote for affect not just your constituents but, the citizens of the entire country as a whole. This kind of clown show is not acceptable and the people dont stand for it. The crimes committed by Ms McIver needs to be prosecuted and upon guilty verdict, an impeachemnt needs to happen so that she can never again represent the people.
Ms McIver is distressed because the illegals in this country are living in fear. If that is so, it is because they made the choice to live here illegally. ICE didn't drag them over the line to use them for arrest practice. It was the illegals' choice to live here illegally, and fear is part of that package. If you are here illegally, fear of getting caught is the other side of that coin.
The solution is not very difficult: Go home! Get Legal! Then come back legally. Then we are glad to have you. Fear is no longer an issue. Employers are glad to have you. But if you choose to live like a criminal, then you can't complain if you get treated like a criminal. Fear is part of that process. Burning down court houses and federal buildings will not make you any more desirable to have as a neighbor. Get legal, get a proper attitude, like you want to live here, not tear the place down, and then go thru the proper channels and cross the border properly. Then you don't have to hide from the cops or border patrol any more. You can wave to them, w a smile on your face!
Ms McIver's choice to keep these folks in fear does not speak well for her intentions, either. Looting and burning are not skill sets that will make you desirable to keep in this country. Ms McIver's tribal approach to immigration is a wrong message. That is an attitude that she needs to adjust, and soon! Meanwhile, MS-13, Tren de Aragua, antifa and the rest of that crowd, need to be scooped up and transported back over the border. I understand that President Trump has some govt housing being prepared just for that criminal element. They do not belong in this country. Ever.