Young Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost was easily outsmarted by an older and wiser conservative man during a tense Jubilee debate, who told him face-to-face that participation trophies and a severe lack of personal accountability spoiled his entire generation.

“That’s another thing you’ve been saying that’s false!” the man told Frost. “You made stupid decisions and now mommy is gonna bail you out?!”

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Illegal immigrant fleeing ICE crashes into Democrat mayor’s wife

An illegal immigrant fleeing a targeted ICE operation crashed into a Tesla in North Brunswick, New Jersey, Wednesday, injuring the wife of East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen after running a red light while being pursued.

Republican lawmakers, including Assemblyman Paul Kanitra and Sen. Mike Testa, blamed Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s “Trust Directive” sanctuary policy for creating public-safety risks, citing past fatal incidents involving illegal immigrant drivers in their districts and pushing for restored ICE-police cooperation agreements.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman responded to the crash by calling to “Abolish ICE,” a stance Republicans argue misplaces blame away from the illegal immigrant driver and the sanctuary policies protecting him. ICE said officers attempted a lawful removal before the suspect fled at high speed and crashed.

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President Trump’s showcases darker color hair, sparks online speculation

President Donald Trump appeared with noticeably darker hair Friday while arriving at Morristown Municipal Airport ahead of a weekend at his Bedminster golf club, prompting widespread reactions across social media over the departure from his signature blond look.

The speculation followed comments earlier in the week where Trump denied wearing a wig, citing a windy 2024 Ohio rally as proof. He was later photographed golfing in a hat that obscured his hair, leaving it unclear whether the change persisted.

Trump has rarely altered his appearance while in office, though he sparked similar buzz in 2019 after appearing with a slicked-back style during a Virginia church visit — a look that reverted by day’s end. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First responders bike 343 miles from Boston to Ground Zero for 9/11 anniversary

Nearly 200 firefighters, first responders, and 9/11 families are participating in a five-day, 343-mile cycling journey from Boston to the World Trade Center, honoring those killed on 9/11 and survivors still coping with related illnesses, hosted by nonprofit Friends of Firefighters and Livestrong.

The ride, which has raised $750,000 so far, will fund free mental health counseling for FDNY members — sessions doubled to 5,000 last year — and support a new cancer resource guide tailored to first responders, who face significantly higher cancer risk than the general population.

Participants include current firefighters riding alongside 9/11 survivors and victims’ families; organizers say the event, following two prior rides in Ireland, has proven unexpectedly therapeutic for those processing shared trauma from that day and its aftermath.

Trump admin drafts rule extending child care fund to stay-at-home parents

Trump officials are drafting a rule to let married couples with a stay-at-home parent access the Child Care and Development Fund, worth about $9,000 per child annually, provided the working spouse logs at least 35 hours weekly — a benefit that doesn’t currently exist under the roughly $12 billion program.