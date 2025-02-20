GOP Senator Eric Schmitt HUMILIATED Kaitlan Collins during a tense interview after she complained about Trump calling Zelensky a “dictator.”

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A hysterical Collins squawked, "I went to Ukraine last year and interviewed Zelensky. He was democratically elected in the first place against someone who was trying to take too much power. How do you hold an election in Ukraine right now?!"

Schmitt fired back, "Well we do it! We had one during the Civil War and we had an election in the middle of World War II! It's just hypocritical to claim you are a true free Democracy when you are unwilling to hold elections."

"I do find it interesting though Kaitlan, that the people who are screaming about this the loudest call president Trump a dictator all the time! The American media is so willing to criticize Trump-" he continued.

Collins interrupted, "Don't say the American media here! I've never called President Trump a dictator! That's an unfair criticism!"

Schmitt buried Collins' claims once and for all, "I don't think it's unfair! People on this very network called him a threat to democracy a thousand times!"

Watch MAGA Schmitt DESTROY Collins below:

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Resurfaced: JD Vance DESTROYS woke bureaucrat for shameful past statement

Watch then-Senator JD Vance TAKE DOWN Biden nominated woke bureaucrat Gigi Sohn, for her shocking past rhetoric bashing President Trump and his supporters.

“You are a participant in this weird racialization of American political rhetoric,” Vance told Sohn. “The racial rhetoric that you’ve used is disqualifying!”

The clip from 2023 shows the kind of left-wing ideologues the Biden administration was trying to shove into every corner of the U.S. government.Watch the heated exchange below:

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From Our Sponsor Mode Mobile:

Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk.

Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124,

Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering.

Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of December, Rainmaker has received $156,897. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html