GOP Senator Eric Schmitt HUMILIATED Kaitlan Collins during a tense interview after she complained about Trump calling Zelensky a “dictator.”
A hysterical Collins squawked, "I went to Ukraine last year and interviewed Zelensky. He was democratically elected in the first place against someone who was trying to take too much power. How do you hold an election in Ukraine right now?!"
Schmitt fired back, "Well we do it! We had one during the Civil War and we had an election in the middle of World War II! It's just hypocritical to claim you are a true free Democracy when you are unwilling to hold elections."
"I do find it interesting though Kaitlan, that the people who are screaming about this the loudest call president Trump a dictator all the time! The American media is so willing to criticize Trump-" he continued.
Collins interrupted, "Don't say the American media here! I've never called President Trump a dictator! That's an unfair criticism!"
Schmitt buried Collins' claims once and for all, "I don't think it's unfair! People on this very network called him a threat to democracy a thousand times!"
Watch MAGA Schmitt DESTROY Collins below:
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Resurfaced: JD Vance DESTROYS woke bureaucrat for shameful past statement
Watch then-Senator JD Vance TAKE DOWN Biden nominated woke bureaucrat Gigi Sohn, for her shocking past rhetoric bashing President Trump and his supporters.
“You are a participant in this weird racialization of American political rhetoric,” Vance told Sohn. “The racial rhetoric that you’ve used is disqualifying!”
The clip from 2023 shows the kind of left-wing ideologues the Biden administration was trying to shove into every corner of the U.S. government.Watch the heated exchange below:
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Someone needs to tell this very simple minded little girl that the ukraine president DOES NOT HAVE FREE ELECTIONS TRUMP DOES
I voted YES that Ukrainian President Zelensky IS in fact a DICTATOR since it is true that:
(1) Ukrainian President Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024, and he continues to hold on to the position without calling for such needed presidential election and without any legal mandate to continue in such position;
(2) Historically there have been many instances when countries have held elections during wartime, including in our USA.
In addition, there is NOT any precedent for postponing or canceling a presidential election in our USA - see https://www.politifact.com/article/2024/may/07/us-presidents-cant-cancel-or-postpone-federal-elec/
(3) Historically "a dictator was a Roman magistrate given sole power FOR A LIMITED DURATION" and was "originally an emergency legal appointment in the Roman Republican and the Etruscan culture."
In this situation, "the term dictator did NOT have the negative meaning that it has now." See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dictator
(4) Article 83 of Ukraine's Constitution states the following (see https://rm.coe.int/constitution-of-ukraine/168071f58b):
"In the event that the term of authority of the VERKHOVNA RADA of Ukraine expires while MARTIAL LAW OR A STATE OF EMERGENCY is in effect, its authority is EXTENDED until the day of the first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, elected AFTER THE CANCELLATION OF MARTIAL LAW OR OF THE STATE OF EMERGENCY."
The Verkhovna Rada is the LEGISLATIVE branch of the Ukrainian government and consists of 450 deputies.
During time of war, it is UNDERSTANDABLE why it could be EXTREMELY DIFFICULT to organize the election of 450 legislative deputies as opposed to one President.
Regardless, in the Ukrainian Constitution, there is NOT ANY similar "AUTHORITY IS EXTENDED" provision as regards the PRESIDENT of Ukraine.
More specifically, when you read Chapter V "President of Ukraine" of the Ukrainian Constitution which covers Articles 102 to 112 there is NOT any statement at all regarding MARTIAL LAW or a STATE OF EMERGENCY and its effect upon the Office of the Presidency.
Given that there is an "AUTHORITY IS EXTENDED" provision as regards the 450 members of the Verkhovna Rada BUT there is NOT ANY such "authority is extended" provision as regards the President of Ukraine, it is clear that the drafters of the Ukrainian Constitution and those who voted for it did NOT intend to allow the President as one person the same legal right as the collective legislative branch of 450 people.
In addition, article 157 of the Ukrainian Constitution clearly states that "The Constitution of Ukraine shall not be amended in conditions of martial law or a state of emergency."
(5) Finally, it is true that Ukrainian President Zelensky declared martial law in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 when the war between Ukraine and Russia officially started.
It is also true that in some news articles various Ukrainians and foreigners state that President Zelensky has an extension of his authority during martial law. However, in ALL of these news articles that I read there is NOT ANY OFFICIAL CITATION to ANY Ukrainian law which supports these conclusions and therefore the only conclusion to draw is that the articles themselves are UNFOUNDED and cannot be relied upon - see, for example, . https://www.rnbo.gov.ua/en/Diialnist/6342.html ; https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/20/ukraine-elections-start-of-war-volodymyr-zelenskyy .
(6) Of course, on a human level I can understand Ukrainian President Zelensky's desire NOT to have his presidential election held while the war is going on because during war indeed it is much more difficult to organize and to hold a presidential or other election. And, it is also much more difficult for Zelensky to find time to campaign for such an election.
However, since based upon my research and experience I objectively view Ukrainian President Zelensky as more of a WARMONGER than a PEACEMAKER and Russian President Putin as more of a PEACEMAKER than a WARMONGER and I definitely view this war as a PROXY WAR that first and foremost our USA/UK/EU/NATO et al and Ukraine are legally and morally responsible for fomenting and continuing, especially during the two Obama-Biden presidential terms (January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017) and during the one Biden-Harris presidential term (January 20, 2021 to January 2025, I view the USA/UK/EU/NATO/Ukraine et al team as being first and foremost responsible for this war and for its long and overdue continuation.
(7) While here in our UNITED States of America, this conclusion may NOT be popular, in my objective opinion it is THE TRUTH and ultimately only truth sets us free. The sooner we start to recognize this, PEACE will finally come to both Ukraine and Russia. And, precious Ukrainian and Russian men and women, boys and girls, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, grandmothers and grandfathers, elderly, sick, tired, downtrodden, helpless and hopeless can begin the long process of being made whole, both physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, in each other's arms.
Oh that this day were already here!
Respectfully submitted,
your fellow American "LIFE WAS MADE TO BE SIMPLE"