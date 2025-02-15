GOP Rep. Maria Salazar tore apart former USAID Director Andrew Natsios during a House hearing on wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars on woke foreign programs.

“$25,000 for diversity recruitment events… What is a ‘diversity recruitment event’ in the middle of the jungle?!!” Salazar pressed Natsios about DEI programs in Peru.

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Natsios admitted that politics has diverted USAID from its original intended mission.

“Oh!! Politics!” Salazar exclaimed. “But then Elon Musk comes and tries to clean politics and go back to the original mission of the program, correct?”

Natsios explained that USAID could be redirected in a more conservative direction if a conservative leader was appointed. “The USAID staff does what the political appointees tell them to do,… they don’t initiate these things!”

“So it came from the White House?! You are telling me that during the Biden administration, USAID lost it’s course?! Yes or no?” Salazar pressed further.

Watch the heated exchange right here:

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PB Originals: What Happens When You Ask Liberals To Fund INSANE DEI Programs

We asked liberals in Washington D.C. to support USAID’s crazy DEI programs to see what would happen…

They actually support this stuff?!!

“We’re raising money for a transgender opera in Columbia, can you donate today?”

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