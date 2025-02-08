Featured Video:

I tried to raise money for the wokest USAID DEI programs, I didn’t expect THIS to happen…

Watch Video

PolitiBrawl Editor-In-Chief Matt Miller tried his damndest to raise money for some of USAID’s absurd woke DEI programs recently slashed by Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

“Do you care about transgender musicals in Ireland? Any little bit helps!”

What happened next is unbelievable, watch it right here:

Watch Video

MAGA congresswoman WRECKS CNN host for trashing Trump's USAID slashing

GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis took a wrecking ball to CNN Democrats for complaining about President Trump’s cuts to USAID and their absurdly expensive woke programs.

Watch Video

“We cannot get any accountability from this agency!” Malliotakis said of USAID. “This is a real bureaucratic mess! The money is being shoveled to countries all over the world. Countries that hate us!”

She continued to explain that USAID spent millions on DEI programs in countries where people are starving and have much bigger problems.

"It's ridiculous! These are facts, this is actually where our money is going to!!" Malliotakis erupted. “Don’t you think this pause is warranted?!”

CNN’s Abbey Philips pushed back, stating that some of the cut programs are important and valuable bipartisan programs and that elected officials in congress, such as Malliotakis, should be the ones to defund government programs.

“That’s exactly what we are doing,” Malliotakis fired back. “Our intention when we appropriated this money is not being spent that way,.. $50 million for Condoms in Gaza!!”

Watch the heated clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By 4PAtriots

The Truth About The Coming Food Crisis

This might be your only warning. According to official reports, dangerous global events have reached America, putting the entire nation in harm's way.

Despite this imminent crisis, mainstream media remains silent. And our own government ignores dire warnings of industry experts like fourth-generation American farmers who warn:

“Food shortages are coming.”

As a result of this crisis, survival food is more important than ever.

If you don't take action or if you stockpile the wrong foods, you could be setting your family up to go hungry in a time of crisis.

Well, no need to worry anymore.

Obviously, waiting for the government to give me a handout in a disaster just wasn't an option for me. And I was completely turned off by the crazy high cost of survival food sold by some companies.

That's why I ordered and got my very own stockpile of these best-selling Survival Food Kits.

When you secure your own food stockpile, you will have the peace of mind and security knowing that when a crisis hits... You will be able to calmly reassure your family that they're safe and they will have plenty to eat.

Click here to secure your own stockpile of these best-selling survival food kits while you still can.

When a crisis hits, the masses begin to panic, and grocery stores are wiped out.It quickly becomes every man for himself. Don't make the mistake of waiting until it is too late.

Stock up now on these survival food kits while you can.

Stock Up Now

MAGA MOMENT: Trump FORCES disrespectful reporter to apologize to him in front of the entire world

Watch President Donald Trump SNAP at a disrespectful reporter who tries to interrupt his answer to a question.

“Listen to me for a seconds, stop interrupting!” Trump told the reporter.

Watch Video