MAGA Latinos vs Leftist Latinos: The double standard no one is talking aboutWe do not have self-hate or think we’ll become White. We have an appreciation for our heritage, but when it comes to loyalty to country, the United States is number one...Julio RosasSep 20, 2026∙ Paid2781114ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio