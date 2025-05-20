Hello PolitiBrawlers,
Rubio kicked some serious Democrat butt in congress today!
We broke down 2 of his most savage highlight moments for you, clashing with senators Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen in fierce screaming matches. Watch both clips below:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio clashed with Sen. Tim Kaine over Democrat pushback to the Trump administration’s acceptance of white South Africa refugees into the United States.
Rubio confronted the Democrat by saying the quiet part out loud: “You don’t like the fact that they’re white!!”
Kaine echoed the view of many Democrats, that there is no genocide or legitimate reason otherwise for the United States to accept South African refugees and argued that refugee status should be given out in an “even-handed way.”
“Their farms are being burned down and they are being killed! I think that’s a pretty good justification for wanting to come!” Rubio clapped back at Kaine.
Kaine suggested the Trump administration was showing preferential treatment based on race to the largely white South African refugees being admitted. He fired back at Rubio, “Statutory phrase says ‘you are entitled to entrance as a refugee if you demonstrate a well-justified fear of persecution,’ so can you have a different standard based on the color of someone’s skin?!”
“Well I’m not then one arguing that, apparently you are, because you don’t like the fact that they’re white!” Rubio returned fire.
Watch the chaotic hearing here:
A message from our sponsor (2nd video below)
Together With Health Sciences Institute
It’s clear: Left wing Senators TERRIFIED of what RFK Jr. could reveal
Dear Reader,
Did you see it? RFK Jr. was insulted, smeared, and pushed to the brink by left wing senators in a special senate hearing.
Why? Because he could be getting too close to exposing a critical truth that could cost Big Pharma billions.
The assault was on full display and the corruption was clear for the public to see.
But what are they so afraid of?
This video reveals full details on the life-changing secret RFK Jr. could be set to reveal.
It could save your life or the life of a loved one, but it’s more apparent than ever. The government and Big Pharma will stop at nothing to prevent you from seeing this.
While this information is still accessible online, get the full details in this video.
P.S. RFK Jr. more than held his own this time, but will he be able to reveal Big Pharma’s biggest secret? We’re not waiting around to find out. The full details are released right here.
Marco Rubio wipes the smile right off smug Democrats face with perfect comeback
Marco Rubio utterly humiliated disgraced Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen during today’s hearing, assuring him that he is glad politicians like him disapprove of his actions as Secretary of State.
”I have to tell you directly and personally that I regret voting for you for Secretary of State, Van Hollen told Rubio.
“First of all, your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job,” Rubio shot back coldly. “Based on what I know about your record…”
“That’s just a flippant statement Mr Secretary!” Van Hollen responded.
“In the case of El Salvador, we deported gang members, including the one that you had a margarita with!” Rubio again roasted Van Hollen for his performative visit to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported ilelgal immigrant and suspected MS-13 gang member.
Watch the tense senate brawl here:
PolitiBrawl Weekly Column: Julio Rosas
BLM outdoes itself with horrific case of man allegedly killing retired Ohio deputy
While the Black Lives Matter movement no longer holds the power it once had nearly five years ago, that does not mean the tribal thinking over incidents making national headlines, that BLM encouraged, has gone away.
We saw that tribal thinking over the Austin Metcalf case, where Karmelo Anthony allegedly killed Metcalf over a seat and people poured in the donations for Anthony’s defense. We saw it more recently after Democratic members of Congress brawled with ICE agents after Newark’s mayor was arrested for trespassing, as I explained in a video here.
But perhaps the worst example this month is the case of retired Hamilton County sheriff's deputy Larry Henderson being allegedly killed by Rodney Hinton Jr. in a targeted attack.
Henderson was directing traffic for the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremony when Hinton reportedly drove his car into Henderson, apparently in an act of revenge for the death of his son, Ryan Hinton, who was shot and killed by Cincinnati police the day before when he was caught in a stolen SUV and took off running, while armed with a gun…
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
See what those of us who live in Virginia have had to endure lo these many years?Sen. Kane does not want to have serious dialogue about this matter. No, he weasels around to make his point, which is that President Trump only admitted these people because they are white. It’s probable he does know the real reason: they are being murdered and their farms seized. It was predictable that Sen. Kane would go that route. Straight out of the democrat playbook, the chapter on “how to keep racism front and center”. And, if people aren’t really upset about it, make incendiary statements to promote resentment and hatred.
Yes we here in Virginia have to put up with Kane who is the epitome of what is wrong in Virginia politics. I have voted against him ever since the first time he ran for office. If Pelosi or Schumer tells him to jump he asks How High! He is a spineless & hopelessly tied to the Democratic party's strings like a puppet. No matter what skin color, ethnic origin or religious affiliation when people's homes are being burned & they are hunted & killed they deserve asylum.