Speaker of the House Mike Johnson fired back at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for accusing President Donald Trump of cutting Medicaid and Medicare as part of DOGE’s federal government cuts, during a combative interview.

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"You say Democrats are lying when they say you are going to cut Medicaid, the plan that you passed does instruct the House Committee of Energy and Commerce (E&C) to find $880 billion in cuts,” Collins said. “So how do they get $880 billion in cuts from that committee without touching Medicaid?!"

Johnson pushed back, “I challenge you or anybody on your staff, do a word search for ‘Medicaid’ on the resolution that we passed last night. You will not find it. That is not part of this equation. Okay? You don‘t want able-bodied workers on a program that is intended, for example, for single mothers with two small children who are just trying to make it. That‘s what Medicaid is for, not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couches playing video games!"

Collins again claimed that “the vast majority of funds they have on that Committee are Medicare and Medicaid."

"That is simply not true!” Johnson responded. “Reserve your judgement. The White House said we're not going to do that (cut Medicaid), House Republicans said we're not going to do that, and Senator Kennedy said 'Hell no!' So you've heard it from the Senate, the House, and the White House! So just let it play out!"

Watch the combative live interview here:

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Scott Jennings REFUSES to let CNN Democrats trash Dan Bongino: “He was a police officer!!”

CNN Republican Scott Jennings defended Dan Bongino as Trump’s pick to help lead the FBI from the ruthless criticism of his Democrat colleagues.

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”The FBI deserves better than someone like him who has made his career, after his law enforcement career which was a long time ago, insulting people, threatening people, losing his temper, and now he’s in charge of one of our pre-eminite law enforcement agencies?!!” said CNN panelist Tara Setmayer.

“You just denigrated his law enforcement credentials,” Jennings interjected. “He was a cop and a Secret Service agent!”

“You just denigrated his academic credentials,” Jennings said, turning to another panelist, He has a masters degree!”

Watch Jennings stand up for Bongino in a room full of haters:

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