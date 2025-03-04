This Morning’s Debate:

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz fired back at CNN’s Dana Bash for attacking the way President Trump and Vice President Vance “treated Zelensky” during the heated Oval Office meeting last week.

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"You compared him (Zelensky) to an ex-girlfriend who wants to argue over everything you said 9 years ago rather than moving forward,” Bash told Waltz. “Is that really how you see it now and do you see at all the perspective he was trying to put out there which is that he does not trust Vladimir Putin and he just feels he needs some kind of security guarantees?"

Waltz made his position perfectly clear, "The President is trying to end this war! He campaigned on it and he was elected on it. It is going to take tough diplomacy. But you have Democrats who are criticizing us for dealing with the Russians. These are the same Democrats who had no problem dealing with the murderous Iranian regime in an Iran deal that was horrific and used the Russians as intermediaries!"

He continued, refusing to be interrupted, "I think you've got one of those Senators coming on your show next! So I'm finding the hypocritical pearl clutching in Washington DC ridiculous!"

Watch the heated interview here:

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Trump threatens to cut federal funds to schools allowing “illegal protests”

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to cut federal funding to U.S. schools and colleges that allow "illegal protests," specifically targeting those he says harass Jewish students. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump condemned pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations, asserting they breach civil rights laws by promoting antisemitic behavior.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.”

Trump’s warning comes after his administration threatened to pull $50 million in federal contracts from the Ivy League Columbia University due to the school’s alleged inaction on controlling sometimes destructive and violent anti-Israel protests on campus.

Trump previously signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to find ways to crack down on pro-Hamas intimidation tactics such as graffitti, including on college campuses. The order also enables the deportation of pro-Hamas students who break laws during demonstrations.

Advertiser’s Disclosure:

1 Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

2 A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

3 Please read the offering circular and related risks at invest.modemobile.com. This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile’s Regulation A+ Offering.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

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This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of January, Rainmaker has received $191,972. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

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