Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin shutdown race-baiting NBC reporter Kristen Welker when she attempted to paint Trump as a racist for firing Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“That has NOTHING to do with this!” Mullin fired back at Welker.

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Welker played a video of South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn CNN interview with Laura Coates. She asked him point blank, "Is that why you think the President let him go? Because he's black?" Clyburn responded, "That's what I think! When they say 'DEI', we know what that means. They are substituting these acronyms for the 'n' word."

Welker took a page from CNN, asking Mullin the same unbelievable question: "Do you think CQ Brown was fired because he's black?!"

Mullin fired back, "Unfortunately, Congressman Clyburn, he constantly pulls the race card out. This has nothing to do with this. We’re a civilian force, and the President gets to choose his closest advisors. Obviously, he said very positive things about General Brown, even when he was dismissing him, but the President has a right to pick people around him that he wants to — that he trusts.”

“This had zero, absolutely zero to do with race,” Mullin continued. “Keep in mind, the reason why he was promoted the first time was because President Trump did that in his last administration. So it’s dangerous every time the left wants to pull out the race card. It’s dangerous, reckless and ridiculous.”

Watch MAGA Mullin DISMANTLE Kristen Welker's woke crap here:

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Trump shares AI video of his vision for “Trump Gaza,” including massive golden statue of himself

President Trump shared an AI generated video of his vision for GAZA Tuesday evening, featuring some truly jaw dropping details.

The video shows Trump lounging waterside with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk throwing money in the air for Gazan children to dance in, and a massive golden Trump statue among several other surreal depictions.

The song in the video goes, “Donald is coming to set you free. Bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here.” The catchy song continues, “Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand new light. Feast and dance, the deal is done. Trump Gaza number one.”

The post follows Trump’s claim that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip to cease violence in the region. “The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” Trump stated. “They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.”

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Riley Gaines goes ATTACK MODE when transgender activist crosses the line…

Riley Gaines refused to back down when a transgender activist tried to steamroll her during an interview on the Piers Morgan Show with the most insane take yet.

The activist, who goes by “Blossom,” said that the Olympics should be gender-neutral to be more inclusive to trans athletes, claiming that women should have no problem beating men in physical competitions.

“People like Blossom are exactly why Donald Trump won!” Gaines explained. “People turned out to the poles to reject absurdity, and that is exactly what the past 30 minutes have been!”

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