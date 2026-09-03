GOP Rep. Eli Crane played Politibrawl’s hidden camera investigation into the DSA’s inner circle during a tense congressional hearing, forcing Democrats to watch proof that subversive foreign actors are fueling the rise of the far left here in America.

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Jewish activist confronts Mamdani during store visit: “You should be ashamed of yourself!”

Stephanie Benshimol, founder of United Zionists and granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, confronted Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his visit to Eichler’s, a Judaica store in Borough Park, Brooklyn, ahead of Rosh Hashanah, accusing him of fueling antisemitism in the city.

Benshimol grew increasingly heated, calling out both the mayor and store staff before being escorted out; she called one employee a “kapo” and accused the store’s owners of enabling Mamdani’s presence in the neighborhood. Mamdani did not respond to her remarks.

The confrontation comes amid a 9.4% citywide rise in hate crimes, with antisemitic incidents accounting for 56.9% of cases despite Jewish residents making up roughly 10% of the city’s population, according to recent NYPD data.

Report: Mamdani administration runs secret influencer network via encrypted Signal chat

A Columbia Journalism Review investigation found Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration coordinates nearly 200 influencers through an encrypted Signal group called “NYC Creators Announcements,” run by City Hall staff who share daily talking points, clips, and updates — raising concerns from watchdogs about compliance with public records law given Signal’s history of disappearing messages.

The network grew out of Creators4Zohran, a campaign-era group of supporters, and now includes NYC-based creators like teacher Sari Beth Rosenberg and finance-focused Nile Berry, alongside out-of-state fans with no city ties. City Hall says it hasn’t paid influencers for coverage, though some have separately done paid promotions for city agencies.

Good-government groups, including Citizens Union and Reinvent Albany, called for disclosure rules distinguishing paid from organic support, while NYC Common Sense urged the Department of Investigation to probe the chat’s legality under records-retention laws.

Mamdani defended the practice as comparable to engaging traditional media, while pledging compliance with legal requirements; his chief counsel said Signal use is permitted on city devices if records are properly retained, though it remains unclear whether messages in this chat are set to auto-delete.

Iran strikes U.S. ally in retaliation to strikes

Iran fired missiles and drones at Kuwait early Thursday, which Kuwait’s air defenses intercepted, part of continued retaliation following U.S. strikes on Iranian assets earlier in the week. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry called it “blatant Iranian aggression,” while its foreign ministry condemned the attacks as a direct threat to regional stability.

The strike follows similar Iranian attacks on U.S. assets in Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq on Wednesday, with Bahrain and Jordan both reporting successful interceptions.

Tensions escalated after the U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers on a Strait of Hormuz island Sunday, alleging Iran planned to mine the waterway. Iran has also threatened unauthorized oil tankers transiting the strait, a corridor that previously carried about 20% of global oil supply.

Musk’s America PAC spends $800K+ on 2026 midterm races

Elon Musk’s America PAC has spent over $800,000 across 44 expenditures on 2026 congressional races as of Sept. 3, per FEC filings, with amounts ranging from $500 for Rep. Thomas Kean Jr.’s campaign to $123,000 each supporting Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton and opposing his Democratic rival James Talarico.