New York GOP Rep. Mike Lawler steamrolled Democrat Jared Moskowitz during a fiery live T.V. confrontation on CNN about President Trump’s first 100 day economic track record.
”He told everybody that the economy was terrible under Joe Biden, it wasn’t, but that’s what he told people,… the economy in every metric is worse in the first 100 days than it was before he got elected,” Moskowitz said. “The stock market is worse. egg prices were highest on Easter than any Easter we’ve ever had!”
Lawler patiently sat and waited for the Democrat to finish, but he just couldn’t let this go on any further. “Respectfully, look, if we do not pass the tax bill it will be the single largest tax increase in American history. And Democrats are planning to vote against the tax bill! You wanna focus on tax the rich, but the fact is, if you do not pass the tax bill it will be the biggest tax increase in American history. The standard deduction would be cut in half! Do you want that?!”
Lawler continued to lambast the Democrat for his party’s reckless and shallow economic policy which lead to massive inflation.
“Over the next 10 years we’re projected to spend $86 trillion, we’re running $2 trillion deficits,” Lawler said. “That exploded under Joe Biden’s first 2 years where he increased spending by $5 trillion. That’s what gave us the record inflation!”
Watch the heated clash on CNN here:
Together With Health Science Institute
Did RFK Jr really just say THIS to the FDA?
Dear Reader,
RFK Jr just gave a scathing address to the FDA… And he was NOT holding back.
He said to their faces what countless politicians before him were too scared to admit…And the FDA Deep State is TERRIFIED.
For the first time ever, he made clear that their corrupt alliance with Big Pharma is OVER…
And now he’s poised to EXPOSE Big Pharma’s biggest secret.
It’s a secret that could cost them hundreds-of-billions in profit and dark money political donations…
Which is why they’ll do everything in their power to stop you from hearing THIS. And they may just succeed…
So we’re not taking any chances, we’re revealing TODAY everything in this short video.
Watch it here now while it’s still available.
P.S. It’s not every day the US Secretary of Health and Human Services calls the FDA a “sock puppet” for Big Pharma. But that’s exactly what RFK Jr just did. You can find out exactly why he thinks that by learning Big Pharma’s biggest secret today.
Wesley Hunt SHUTS UP Dan Goldman in front of the entire country
GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt put Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman in his place for grandstanding on birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens.
Goldman delivered a passionate monologue, defending birthright citizenship for those who crossed our borders illegally, scolding republicans for wanting to get rid of the policy. “If you don’t agree with it, that’s fine, pass a constitutional amendment!”
Hunt hit back with the perfect response, “Allowing birthright citizenship to stay dilutes the citizenship of not just black Americans like me but every American citizen who had to earn it the right way!” Hunt explained.
“Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter said on the view that we have to let in illegal immigrants because ‘who will clean our toilets? Who will pick our crops?’ We hear it all the time,… we know what you’re insinuating!” Hunt added.
Watch the congressional combat here:
Don’t Miss It: PolitiBrawl Weekly Column By Julio Rosas
Liberals' insane and stupid defenses for Judge Hannah Dugan
The nation headed into the weekend with a shocking story: A Milwaukee judge was arrested and charged with interfering with federal officers who went to the courthouse to take an illegal alien into custody. It marked the first time a judge was arrested this year for allegedly going to great lengths to protect a criminal illegal alien.
For a full detailed breakdown of the case, you can watch my video about it here.
In short, Dugan confronted the federal task force outside her courtroom and ordered to leave. When the agents said they had a valid warrant, she then told them to report to the chief judge. The agents did not plan on entering her courtroom since the hallway is considered a public space…
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Yes, get rid of birthright citizenship.
Just because you come here illegally to birth your baby , thinking baby gets automatic citizenship is not a given right! If you are illegally in this country then so is your baby! They should be given a special … non-citizen proof of live birth … birth certificate, that is strictly for the purpose of proving who
Parents are, date and time of birth of the baby so baby can get legal birth certificate from the country where parents are legal citizens! Citizenship in this country is not meant to be randomly given to a baby of an alien person who entered this country and is here ILLEGALLY!! When Birthright Citizenship was written into the constitution, it was not intended to include mass country border invasions! You wonder why all these Santuary States, Governed by Democrat Governor’s budgets are failing and they need federal money to meet their budgets…it’s because the are spending that state’s taxpayer funds to harbor and support these illegal aliens and their families, providing for them: free food, free medical, free dental, free housing, vehicles, issuing right to work cards, all at tax payers expense!! And when these Blue run states that declared them Santuary States, are ineligible for any federal money for anything because they are defying federal immigration laws, these sanctimonious Governors then turn around and raise taxes on the citizens of that state to make up for the short fall in their budgets!! Take Oregon for example: our Governor Tina Kotek , just jacked our taxes on gasoline and many other things including road repairs etc., Etc.! Back when Kate Brown was Governor of Oregon… this state was awarded tons of federal money, under Joe Biden, after a disaster, to repair roads and bridges in this state and to bring them up to standards to withstand earthquakes!! There has been barely any road work or bridge repairs done in this state, but where did all those billions of dollars go?? I think these sanctuary states’s Governors need to have a full and complete State Audit done including tracking all monies back at lest ten years, and these past and present governors need to be held accountable for the tax payer’s funds as well as Any Federal Monies!! These Governors need to be held accountable for every penny of how that money is spent! Instead…money just seems to VANISH FROM THE BOOKS!! Oregon is a Prime Example of this as a Santuary State and our Governors sign anything they want into law in this state WITHOUT A VOTE OF THE PEOPLE! That is a clear violation of the citizen’s Constitutional Rights in this State!! We barely get to vote on much of anything in Oregon any more! Oregon has gone totally the dark side!!