Republican Rep. from New York Mike Lawler TOLD OFF Joe Scarborough live on air when he tried defending USAID and other wasteful government Federal Aid programs.

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"I uncovered over $3 million dollars to a rap artist in Gaza, producing anti-Israel and antisemitic songs. Is that the best use of American tax-payer dollars? I would venture not!" Lawler told Morning Joe.

In an attempt to respond, a bumbling Scarborough proclaimed, "But, but, but It's not like some radical Berkeley professor said, hey lets give $3 million dollars to a rap artist in Gaza who is going to do anti- American and anti-Israeli-"

Lawler quickly interrupted, "Well the Biden Administration did and that's part of the problem here!"

Lawler advocated for a few Federal Aid programs that actually do promote the interests of the United States abroad. Including PEPFAR, which according to him, "has saved over 10 million lives in Africa over the past two decades. Probably one of the best soft power accomplishments of the United States foreign programs ever."

Watch the tense exchange below:

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Karoline Leavitt SLAMS CNN's Kaitlan Collins for challenging Trump’s "Gulf of America" rebrand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt laid down the law on Wednesday when CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins challenged Trump's decision to bar Associated Press (AP) reporters from the press pool for not using the new "Gulf of America" nomenclature.

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Leavitt assured Collins that the new administration would crack down on fake news being reported by press pool members.

“It is a PRIVILEGE to cover this White House! … Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the President of the United States questions. That’s an invitation that is given,” Leavitt said.

The exclusion stemmed from the AP’s refusal to properly identify the Gulf of America in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s executive order signed on January 20.

Collins protested that the exclusion violated free speech values that Trump claimed to support.

“If we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable,” Leavitt fired back. “It is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I’m not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that, but that is what it is!”

Watch the clash right here:

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Resurfaced: RFK Jr SNAPS at Democrat who calls him a "dangerous" racist during confirmation hearing

BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr has been sworn in as President Trump’s new HHS Secretary.

Don’t miss one of the most fiery moments from his confirmation hearing between him and Democrat desperately trying to paint him as a “dangerous” racist.

“Is science dangerous?!!” RFK snapped at the lawmaker. “This is peer-reviewed research!”

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