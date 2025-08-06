MAGA Texas state Representative Brian Harrison stood his ground on CNN against Kaitlan Collins, fact checking her on live T.V. about Democrat gerrymandering across the nation, “far more than what we’re doing down here in Texas!”
Harrison couldn’t help but laugh in her face…
Together with Natural Health Response
Big Tech and Media colluding to take down RFK Jr?
Dear Reader,
Is Big Tech colluding with the media to censor RFK Jr?
That’s the claim behind a massive lawsuit that involves everyone from Google to Facebook and the Washington Post…
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And they may just succeed…
Which is why we’re not waiting around.
We’re revealing everything TODAY in the first 5 minutes of this uncensored video.
P.S. It’s one of Big Tech’s darkest secrets… and they’re desperate to stop you from hearing about it. But learning the truth could just save your life. Get the full facts in this video while it’s available online.
AOC slammed for pushing gender pronouns agenda while her district faces crime wave
Residents and shop owners in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Queens district are slamming her for focusing on issues like passport gender markers while ignoring serious crime problems along Roosevelt Avenue, which is plagued by prostitution, illegal vendors, gangs, and sex trafficking.
Roosevelt Avenue faces major crime crisis - The corridor, nicknamed "The Market of Sweethearts," has been overrun by illegal migrants involved in extortion, drug dealing, and running brothels, with gangs getting a foothold partly due to the city's migrant crisis.
Local leaders demand action on public safety - Rosa Sanchez, head of the Restore Roosevelt Avenue Coalition, said constituents need their congresswoman's help with "crime, drugs, gangs, sex trafficking" rather than focusing on national attention, calling public safety "the big issue" in the area.
AOC's newsletter highlights disconnect - While AOC's July newsletter advised constituents on updating passport gender markers to "X" and promoted other initiatives like an FAA air traffic controller program, critics say she's ignoring the urgent quality-of-life issues in her own district, with one Republican leader calling her focus an "example of ultra-liberalism."
Former Biden FTC head allegedly billed luxury transport to taxpayers
An FTC inspector general probe found Lina Khan, the head of the Federal Trade Commission under former President Joe Biden, billed taxpayers for expensive private chauffeurs instead of cheaper alternatives, amounting to nearly $19,000 on luxury car services during 16 trips, including $1,128 for a Denver trip when car rental would have cost $407, with some expenses occurring during apparent campaign events for Democrats before the 2024 election, the Daily Wire reports.
Accused of using government position for political campaigning - Khan was criticized for "zig-zagging" the country in October 2024 to appear with Democratic politicians at events with "nominal policy themes," including expensive car service trips to Chicago ($1,021) and Wisconsin ($2,215) just weeks before the election.
Placed Democratic operative in permanent FTC job without proper process - Khan personally overrode staff concerns to hire Nathaniel Segal, a Biden-Harris political appointee, into a non-political FTC position without advertising the job publicly as required, and falsely classified him as non-probationary to make firing more difficult for the incoming Trump administration.
Segal hiring now under criminal investigation - Federal prosecutors are investigating after Segal allegedly created false, backdated paperwork to try to qualify for Elon Musk's employee buyout offer, with the investigation potentially implicating Khan for illegally "burrowing" political appointees into career civil service positions without proper authorization.
aoc needs to get her ass kicked out of politics. She knew nothing going in and hasn't learned a damn thing so far. Voters in Queens USED to be savvy. They must have all died and been replaced with morons. That's the only reason I can come up with that explains the stupidity that has taken over a once proud part of ny. And now she's backing that commie for mayor. I hope she doesn't think that puts her in a GOOD light, because it only proves my point. Just sayin'.
Drama is all that's left of them