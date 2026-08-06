Venezuelan conservative Daniel Di Martino erupted at Democratic Socialist organizer Fances Gill live on Fox News after she laughed about socialism destroying his home country, causing millions to flee.

“We created government grocery stores in Venezuela,… everything that was made ‘free’ was something that disappeared!” Di Martino snapped.

Click To Watch Video

Brandon Tatum DESTROYS woke black liberal with the HARD TRUTH about black-on-black crime

Former police officer Brandon Tatum took on a room full of black liberals singlehandedly in a heated Jubilee debate, clashing with several of them on systemic racism, policing, and socioeconomics.

Click To Watch Video

Sponsored by FinanceBuzz

Earn A $200 Bonus And Pay No Interest Until Nearly 2028

You could be paying $0 in interest on your credit card until nearly 2028.

Some of the best 0% intro APR cards right now also come with a huge bonus, up to 5% cash back on everyday spending, and no annual fee — and our experts just picked the top ones worth checking out.

If you’re still paying interest every month, this is your sign. Click here to see which cards made the cut.

Learn More

Trump signs executive orders targeting Birthright Citizenship and birth tourism

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Thursday targeting birthright citizenship and birth tourism, framing the moves as a workaround following the Supreme Court’s decision blocking his earlier executive order limiting automatic citizenship under the 14th Amendment. Trump called the ruling “very unfortunate” and said his administration is “making adjustments” through existing executive and immigration authorities rather than another constitutional challenge.

The first order expands categories of people the administration considers ineligible for automatic birthright citizenship, including alleged foreign terrorist organization members and individuals acting on behalf of foreign governments. The second order — described by deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as the first of its kind in American history — directs the State Department to deny visas to people traveling to the US specifically to give birth and obtain citizenship for their child.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf said the orders rely on “legally validated means” that don’t conflict with the Supreme Court ruling. Legal challenges are widely expected.

Chuck Schumer reluctantly backs El-Sayed despite personal attacks from the primary winner

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a lukewarm joint endorsement with DSCC chair Kirsten Gillibrand for Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed — the same candidate who spent his primary campaign calling for Schumer’s replacement as Democratic leader and backing Sen. Chris Van Hollen for the position. Schumer had backed El-Sayed’s primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens, who lost by roughly 1%.

The uneasy alliance reflects cold political math: Democrats need Michigan to retake the Senate majority, and El-Sayed needs establishment money and infrastructure to defeat Republican Mike Rogers in November. Both sides are projecting unity, with El-Sayed participating in post-primary events alongside Stevens, Pete Buttigieg, and other mainstream Democrats.

El-Sayed stopped short of completely ruling out eventually supporting Schumer for leader, telling The Post his position would depend on the available alternatives — leaving the door slightly open despite his anti-establishment rhetoric.

Coca-Cola faces backlash after saying ‘no’ to Jesus and ‘yes’ to Allah

Coca-Cola is under fire after customers discovered its personalized can customization tool allowed phrases like “Allah Is King” and “Satan Is King” to proceed for review, while reportedly blocking “Jesus Is King.” The website also rejected Christian terms including “Holy Trinity” and “Holy Spirit” while reportedly permitting phrases like “Jesus is evil.”