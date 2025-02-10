GOP Rep. Brian Mast set the record straight when CNN’s Jake Tapper casted doubt on some shocking discovered expenditures from USAID, including “$15 million for condoms to the Taliban.”

“They lied to all of us!!” Mast told Tapper.

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Tapper pressed Mast on the existence of the line item referring to condoms for the Taliban, ”I’m not saying whether its true or false, but I’d love to see it.”

“Well I’m telling you it’s true!” Mast fired back.

A press release from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which Mast chairs, listed several unbelievable examples of woke USAID budget waste uncovered by DOGE, including:

$15 million for condoms to the Taliban through USAID.

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal through the State Department.

$1 million to boost French-speaking LGBTQ groups in West and Central Africa through the State Department.

$14 million in cash vouchers for migrants at the southern border through the State Department.

$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador through the State Department.

PolitiBrawl asked people in Washington D.C. if they would support some of the outrageous line items from the USAID with a donation. We weren’t expecting what happened next…

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Greg Gutfeld SHUTS DOWN Jessica Tarlov over DEI disaster during explosive Fox News battle

Greg Gutfeld wrecked Jessica Tarlov during a heated conversation on “The Five” about Trump seeming to blame DEI “for everything.”

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Tarlov said it is inappropriate for Trump to rush to blame DEI for everything, including the tragic plane collision over Washington D.C. “DEI is not a scapegoat for everything! I get it, it’s what some voters want to hear about…”

Gutfeld’s response was perfect: “DEI is the mirror to the Democrat’s argument with racism or climate change, it could be used to explain everything! Racism or climate change was found under every rock, on every issue,… because the Democrats put it there!”

Watch the heated clash right here:

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