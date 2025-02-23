Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin DESTROYED Jake Tapper for whining about Kash Patel's confirmation to become the Director of the FBI.

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"You have no issue with an FBI Director who has an 'enemies list' made up of basically critics of the President?!" Tapper complained.

Mullin fired back, "I wouldn't call that an enemies list, that's what the media likes to call it. What he was doing was exposing what he felt like was the truth and I don't think he was far off base!"

"He exposed what Director Wray was doing, weaponizing the FBI. This is the same FBI that was going after Catholic churches saying they could be a domestic terrorist organization! They are the same people who targeted parents for going to school board meetings during COVID!" Mullin added.

Tapper interrupted, "Why would someone who looks eager to politicize the FBI be an answer to what you're talking about?! He has a list of people he called 'Government Gangsters' and a 'cabal of unelected tyrants?!’"

Mullin ended Tapper's whiny rant, "Kash has made it very clear, he wants to get them out of the political game that they've been playing for 8 years really. They did it under Hillary, and they did it underneath Biden!"

Watch MAGA Mullin DESTROY Tapper here.

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Delta CEO SHUTS DOWN woke CBS host when she tries blaming Trump for plane crashes

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian SHUT DOWN woke CBS host Gayle King for trying to blame President Trump for recent plane crashes.

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"You know the Trump Administration recently fired many employees of the FAA administration. Do those cuts worry you and do you think that impacts the safety of air travel? I know you just said it's the safest way to travel but after looking at all these mishaps, a lot of people are very nervous. Do these cuts affect you?" King said.

"The cuts do not affect us, Gayle. I’ve been in close communication with the Secretary of Transportation. I understand that the cuts at this time are something that are raising questions, but the reality is, there’s over 50,000 people that work at the FAA and the cuts, I understand, were 300 people and they were in non-critical safety functions. The Trump Administration has committed to investing deeply in terms of improving the overall technologies that are used in the air traffic control systems and modernizing the skies. They’ve committed to hiring additional controllers and investigators, and safety investigators. So no, I’m not concerned with that at all.”

Watch Ed Bastian put fake news Gayle King IN HER PLACE right here:

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