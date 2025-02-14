GOP Rep. Eric Burlison SHUT UP every Democrat in congress when he played a video of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama advocating for the exact same budget-cutting goals that Elon Musk and DOGE are now accomplishing.

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"There's not a single company or Governor, of any state, that would ever turn down Elon Musk and his team at DOGE from coming in and providing free services to right the course financially in any state or organization!" Burlison continued his fiery opening remarks, "It is ridiculous that we would demonize someone who loves this country so much!"



Burlison then asks for his video to be played, first stating,"I would like to remind my Democrat colleagues of a point in which you once had the majority of the American people on your side... this is what your party believed in."



The video reveals then Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton advocating for cutting the Federal workforce, merging 3-letter agencies together such as the DEA, FBI, and ATF, and using the power of executive orders to cut waste.



Obama is even heard saying, "We haven't seen as much action out of congress as we'd like and that's why we launched on our own initiative to cut waste. We are going to keep on finding every possible way we can do that, even if congress doesn't act."



Watch Eric Burlison call out phony Democrat outrage right to their faces:

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Resurfaced: Ben Shapiro SHUTS DOWN woke student with epic comeback during campus confrontation

Ben Shapiro shut down a woke student for accusing him of oppressing trans people by refusing to acknowledge their gender identity, explaining that he is merely stating reality.

“You have a right to say what you want to say, but you certainly do not have a right to demand that everybody else say it with you,” Shapiro bluntly told the student.

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