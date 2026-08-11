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Brave men’s basketball players are taking a stand to defend fairness in women’s sports and beat the woke left at their own game. Their plan to do so is genius, and just might work if they follow through with it.

Here is what what former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom posted on X last week:

“After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I’m officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect.”

This comes as the WNBA continues to double down on its ridiculous woke agenda. The WNBA collective bargaining agreement states the following: “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

Make no mistake, Enes Kanter Freedom is not a woman, and he doesn’t even believe he’s one. He is a staunch conservative who speaks at conservative conferences and has worked with organizations like PragerU and Young America’s Foundation.

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By declaring for the WNBA draft, he’s calling their bluff.

“Please accept this formal document as my official written notification to the Women’s National Basketball Association of my voluntary decision to enter the player pool for the 2027 WNBA Draft,” his letter to the WNBA said. “Consistent with the current league collective bargaining agreement, I am submitting this notice to exercise my draft rights and to affirm that I am at least twenty-two years old and that I have no remaining intercollegiate eligibility, as required by Article XIII, Section 1(b). “I request that the WNBA League Office verify receipt of this document and direct any future communications to my personal email address listed above. Thank you for your official processing of my registration into the 2027 draft pool.”

This is, in my humble opinion, the correct way to fight another wave of wokeism. We must call their bluff.

Some conservatives have come out and said that this goes too far… that he is actively hurting women’s sports, which is a hard line conservatives have been defending for years now. I don’t see it that way at all.

Much like Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Enes Kanter Freedom is making Democrats live with the ridiculous ideologies they espouse. Then, everyday Americans will see the illogic of it all and realize the danger of wokeism.

Freedom isn’t the only one, either. Royce White, who is also running for office right now, announced his intent to join the draft.

We all know that an average man would dominate the women in the WNBA on the court, but both Freedom and White are former first-round draft picks. Enes Kanter Freedom played in the NBA for 11 seasons. They were at the top of their sport, and now they will be playing against women unless the WNBA finally agrees to define what a woman really is.

The WNBA announced that such a conversation will happen behind closed doors. However, it’s unclear how they will get around this rule without openly becoming the “nasty hateful bigots” that Democrats have accused Republicans of being for years just for recognizing basic biology.