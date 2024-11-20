Trump’s new Sec of State pick, Marco Rubio, CLASHED with MSNBC robot Kristen Welker during a tense discussion about Trump’s deportation plans.

“Donald Trump has said he’s willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the U.S. military to deport the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country,” Welker starts. “It would be the largest deportation operation in American history, do you support that plan?”

Rubio’s answer really pisses her off!

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