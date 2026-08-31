DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin snapped at a fake news reporter for downplaying the deaths caused by illegal immigrants on America’s roads who are receiving commercial drivers’ licenses from negligent providers when many of them cannot even speak english.

“Every death at the hands of an illegal is one too many! Are you willing to accept that 1% if it was your daughter?!” Mullin pressed the reporter. “It’s all preventable!”

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El-Sayed’s deleted 9/11 posts are coming back to haunt him

Deleted social media posts from Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, dating from 2020-2021 and resurfaced in a CBS News report, show him comparing American deaths from 9/11 to COVID-19 fatalities and appearing to equate U.S. military actions abroad with the harm caused by the 9/11 attacks themselves.

El-Sayed’s campaign previously told Politico he deleted pre-July 2023 tweets to avoid posts being taken out of context, though continued resurfacing of old content has fueled further scrutiny.

Political scientist Matt Grossmann said individual tweets are unlikely to sink the campaign, but could reinforce a broader perception that El-Sayed holds extreme views — a concern compounded by his ongoing association with streamer Hasan Piker, known for controversial remarks about terror groups and 9/11.

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Feds launch multi-state voter fraud investigation surge

Homeland Security Investigations is set to launch a criminal voter fraud investigation next week targeting eight states, including California, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin, according to sources familiar with the effort.

An internal HSI memo describes the initiative as a “coordinated criminal voter fraud surge” aimed at pursuing leads, conducting field interviews, and supporting prosecutions, reflecting a priority set by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and federal prosecutors under Trump’s broader election fraud crackdown.

The national effort follows separate local collaboration in Los Angeles between federal prosecutor Bill Essayli and Homeland Security investigators already targeting election-related wrongdoing in California.

NY Gov. Hochul wears hijab at Islamic center event ahead of 9/11 memorial

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced backlash after wearing a hijab while addressing Muslim community leaders at an Islamic center ahead of 9/11’s 25th anniversary, prompting Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) to accuse Democrats of hypocrisy given the party’s frequent “Handmaid’s Tale” comparisons targeting Republicans on gender issues and abortion.