Sen. Markwayne Mullin raised HELL on CNN when Kristen Welker claimed that Trump intends to weaponize the legal system against his political enemies.
“The president did not say that!” Mullin fired back. Watch them clash below!
Mullin, a former mma fighter, is a fierce debater who has never backdown from a confrontation. He famously almost got into a fist fight during a senate hearing with a thuggish democrat union boss who made disrespectful personal remarks towards him online.
He’s a lot for these mainstream media drones to handle, and Welker was clearly not prepared to take him on this time.
Watch Vivek at his best!
LGBTQ heckler SHOUTS at Vivek Ramaswamy during a town hall speaking event. Vivek handled this situation just perfectly, check it out below:
The woman didn’t have a very clear or well articulated question, just anger and prejudice towards Vivek. The spirit of her comment was the Vivek had not acknowledged LGBTQ issues or shown special sympathy towards the community.
Vivek helped the woman express her opinion and then responded to it with grace as well as cold blunt facts. Watch the amazing moment right here.
WATCH: Teen thug CRIES like a baby when the cops show up, gets BRUTAL reality check!
Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a young teen male in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 10, 2024.
The young suspect was seen stealing alcoholic beverages from a local gas station multiples times and was recorded doing so by witnesses. Additionally, the teen male assaulted the gas station clerk and cops were called to the scene. The suspect was known to local law enforcement for prior incidents and they went to his residence to apprehend him. When officers arrived at his home, the young teen started crying for his daddy and throwing a tantrum like a baby. He even asked the officers if he could have a hug from his dad after he was arrested.
He was charged with multiple crimes including robbery, criminal damage over $1,000, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (baseball bat), battery on a police officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (as he brought his underage girlfriend with him to the gas station).
Logic, the “missing link” in today’s world of, constantly moving the “goal posts”.
If civil conversation cannot occur, “Logic losses”. Regardless of how or what someone, an adult believes they are or are not, does not give them or anyone the right to “force” their own beliefs onto others, period!
Vivek nails it and the young woman who, went off the rails slightly in the onset, eventually became understanding and acknowledged what Vivek was simply saying.
Screaming someone down never corrects the wrongs, nor will we ever get to any sort of agreement.
Purposely changing the “goal posts” is a direct “attack” on everyone! This is being done to keeps us divided and to further divide us apart.
It’s so obvious it’s insane. A child cannot determine what or what not he or she is or is not. Their children. When a child isn’t sure about a math problem, a teacher helps, hopefully, the child figure out what they did wrong or right.
This is exactly the same thing. Except, except when an “activists” enters. Then it’s not about solving a math problem it’s about making that child believe “2 +2=5”!
This is where we as a society go off the rails. Logic tells us “2+2=4” not 5. Until the “activist” are held to account, these types of “societal” norms will continue to become more and more “abnormal”.
This is exactly what the “activist” wants. This is how “activist” promotes nonsensical behavior and especially when such behavior is thrusted upon young and unsuspecting children.
We can either teach our children with compassion and logic or force our “society” into further division and divide.
The choices are simple. The answers aren’t always simple but logical regardless if it’s a math problem or a young person trying to find their way.
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
STOP