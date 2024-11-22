Sen. Markwayne Mullin raised HELL on CNN when Kristen Welker claimed that Trump intends to weaponize the legal system against his political enemies.

“The president did not say that!” Mullin fired back. Watch them clash below!

Mullin, a former mma fighter, is a fierce debater who has never backdown from a confrontation. He famously almost got into a fist fight during a senate hearing with a thuggish democrat union boss who made disrespectful personal remarks towards him online.

He’s a lot for these mainstream media drones to handle, and Welker was clearly not prepared to take him on this time.

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LGBTQ heckler SHOUTS at Vivek Ramaswamy during a town hall speaking event. Vivek handled this situation just perfectly, check it out below:

The woman didn’t have a very clear or well articulated question, just anger and prejudice towards Vivek. The spirit of her comment was the Vivek had not acknowledged LGBTQ issues or shown special sympathy towards the community.

Vivek helped the woman express her opinion and then responded to it with grace as well as cold blunt facts. Watch the amazing moment right here.

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Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a young teen male in Albuquerque, New Mexico on April 10, 2024.

The young suspect was seen stealing alcoholic beverages from a local gas station multiples times and was recorded doing so by witnesses. Additionally, the teen male assaulted the gas station clerk and cops were called to the scene. The suspect was known to local law enforcement for prior incidents and they went to his residence to apprehend him. When officers arrived at his home, the young teen started crying for his daddy and throwing a tantrum like a baby. He even asked the officers if he could have a hug from his dad after he was arrested.

He was charged with multiple crimes including robbery, criminal damage over $1,000, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (baseball bat), battery on a police officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (as he brought his underage girlfriend with him to the gas station).

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