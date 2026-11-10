Fox News’ Martha MacCallum fact-checked Democrat Rep. Jason Crow’s harsh claims about Sec. of War Pete Hegseth during a tense live interview amid efforts to impeach Hegseth.

MacCallum then called out the Democrat for failing to mention any of the actual impeachment charges filed again Hegseth during his explanation for why he thinks he should be removed.

“It sounds like your quibble is actually with the person (Hegseth). It might be personal, I don’t know where that comes from…”

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BREAKING: House rejects effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The House voted Tuesday to block a resolution impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, pushed by ousted Rep. Thomas Massie, over his handling of the Iran war, with Republicans largely standing by him after President Donald Trump voiced strong support for his Pentagon chief.

Hegseth held his first press conference in months ahead of the vote, framing the impeachment effort as politically motivated and accusing Massie of undermining troops; Democrats are expected to revive the effort once they take control of Congress in January.

Vice President JD Vance defended Hegseth calling the question of whether Hegseth committed impeachable crimes “absurd” and arguing Congress increasingly uses impeachment as theater instead of actual policymaking.

Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader, defeating Steve Scalise

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan won election as House Minority Leader Tuesday, defeating Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise by a 106-73 vote, positioning him to lead House Republicans into the next Congress.

In his pitch to colleagues, Jordan emphasized playing offense rather than defense, arguing Republicans must rebuild voter trust by focusing on public safety, affordability, and core American values rather than simply criticizing Democrats.

Jordan warned that an emboldened Democratic majority would aggressively investigate the administration and private entities through committee oversight, drawing on his own extensive experience leading the Judiciary and Oversight committees since joining the House in 2007.

Pro-Palestine protesters throw milk at Biden during Dublin visit

Two people were arrested after pro-Palestinian demonstrators confronted Joe and Jill Biden outside Trinity College Dublin, throwing objects including milk and shouting phrases like “Genocide Joe” as the family departed Hunter Biden’s award ceremony, prompting Irish police to deploy public-order units and pepper spray against two protesters.