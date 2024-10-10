Looking back at the election in 2020 the suppression of Hunter Biden’s Laptop was one of the most underhanded things that Big Tech did.

Of course we only found out later when the hearings were opened and we discovered exactly how bad the Biden Crime Family deals were. We also learned about the true debauchery that Hunter had been committing and the FBI did NOTHING!

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!