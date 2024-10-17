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Matt Gaetz makes nervous Bureaucrat RUIN HIS SUIT in front of congress

Matt Gaetz isn’t popular with the “Establishment” wing of his party but it has earned him the respect of a lot of voters.



Another thing that has made him popular is that when he’s in hearings he actually comes prepared with real questions , makes damn sure he is going to answers and has very little patience for unelected bureaucrats!



This witness discovered that first hand when he got both barrels from Gaetz during a VERY contentious hearing!

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